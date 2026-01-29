Samsung Galaxy S26 series may get satellite messaging, SOS: What to expect

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series could add satellite-based messaging and emergency features. The information comes from listings filed with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), spotted by 9To5Google, which indicate that the entire Galaxy S26 series — expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra — is compatible with satellite texting and SOS protocols. This could put Samsung’s next flagship phones closer to capabilities already offered on Google Pixel and Apple iPhones.

Satellite messaging and more coming to Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

According to the FCC certifications, the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are listed with support for standards related to satellite-based communication, including Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). These protocols allow devices to fall back on satellite connectivity in areas without traditional cellular coverage.

ALSO READ: Snap spins off smart glasses unit into Specs Inc, AR glasses launch in 2026 The listings also confirm that the Galaxy S26 series will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. While the certification does not detail how satellite features will work in practice, it suggests that Samsung is preparing to offer satellite texting, calling, or emergency SOS functions at the system level. Google introduced satellite SOS and emergency texting with the Pixel 9 series, marking the first such implementation on Android devices. Apple, meanwhile, has offered satellite-based emergency features on iPhones since the iPhone 14. If enabled, Samsung’s approach would place the Galaxy S26 lineup alongside these existing solutions.

The report adds that Samsung is expected to rely on Skylo as its NTN provider, the same company Google uses for satellite coverage when cellular networks are unavailable. As with competing implementations, availability may be limited by region, with the US expected to be among the supported markets. Alongside satellite connectivity, the Galaxy S26 series is also expected to introduce several hardware changes. These include support for 25W wireless charging, although the report suggests that this may not include full Qi2 compliance, as the devices may lack built-in magnets for accessories. Samsung is also expected to increase the base storage on at least one model to 256GB, moving away from a 128GB starting configuration.

ALSO READ: Samsung shows 'privacy display' in time for Galaxy S26 series launch: Watch Another reported change is a new privacy-focused display feature previewed by Samsung earlier this week. The company has indicated that this upcoming “layer of privacy” is designed to reduce visibility when the screen is viewed from an angle, potentially replacing the need for physical privacy screen protectors. 9To5Google also stated that this feature may be limited to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Other notable changes could include an improved 12MP 3x telephoto camera and a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on the region.