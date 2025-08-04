Windows 11 SE: Microsoft sets 2026 expiry date on its ChromeOS competitor

Microsoft has confirmed in a support document that it is going to end all support for Windows 11 SE, which was essentially designed as a rival to Google’s ChromeOS, by 2026. It has been nearly five years since the US technology giant launched this operating system for low-cost laptops. Now, as per Microsoft, support for Windows 11 SE will end in October 2026.

Designed as a streamlined take on Windows 11, these devices prioritised web apps and Microsoft Office. Apps ran only in fullscreen, and all files synced exclusively to OneDrive.

Microsoft has stated that Windows 11 SE will not receive any feature updates beyond version 24H2, which was released last year. Support for the operating system, including security patches, updates, and technical assistance, will officially end in October 2026.

Although existing devices will still function, the company has advised users to switch to a different Windows 11 edition to maintain access to ongoing support and security updates. ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers Several manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo, and Positivo, have produced laptops running Windows 11 SE. Microsoft also introduced its own budget-friendly option, the Surface Laptop SE, in 2021, with a starting price of around Rs 18,000. Notably, this decision from Microsoft comes just days after Google announced that it is going to bridge the gap between ChromeOS and Android even further.