Windows 11 SE: Microsoft sets 2026 expiry date on its ChromeOS competitor
Windows 11 SE will not get any updates from now on, with the official support ending in October 2026. Your laptop will still function, but the company advises switching to a different editionAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Microsoft
has confirmed in a support document that it is going to end all support for Windows 11 SE, which was essentially designed as a rival to Google’s ChromeOS, by 2026. It has been nearly five years since the US technology giant launched this operating system for low-cost laptops. Now, as per Microsoft, support for Windows 11 SE will end in October 2026.
Designed as a streamlined take on Windows 11, these devices prioritised web apps and Microsoft Office. Apps ran only in fullscreen, and all files synced exclusively to OneDrive.
Microsoft has stated that Windows 11 SE will not receive any feature updates beyond version 24H2, which was released last year. Support for the operating system, including security patches, updates, and technical assistance, will officially end in October 2026.
Although existing devices will still function, the company has advised users to switch to a different Windows 11 edition to maintain access to ongoing support and security updates.
Several manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo, and Positivo, have produced laptops running Windows 11 SE. Microsoft also introduced its own budget-friendly option, the Surface Laptop SE, in 2021, with a starting price of around Rs 18,000.
Notably, this decision from Microsoft comes just days after Google announced that it is going to bridge the gap between ChromeOS and Android even further.
Google to merge ChromeOS and Android
Earlier in July, Google announced plans to integrate ChromeOS and Android into one unified platform. The transition was initially hinted at last year when the company revealed intentions to rebuild ChromeOS, used in Chromebooks, on top of Android’s core architecture.
In an interview with TechRadar last month, Sameer Samat, head of the Android Ecosystem, explained that the goal is to merge ChromeOS and Android into a single platform to speed up development and deliver a more cohesive user experience across smartphones and laptops.
