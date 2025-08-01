Vivo V60 5G to launch in India on August 12: Check expected specs and more

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has confirmed the launch of the V60 5G smartphone in India on August 12. The company has also revealed some key specifications of the smartphone including processor details, colour options, and more. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a camera system co-engineered with the German optics brand Zeiss.
Vivo V60 5G smartphone will be the successor to the Vivo V50, which made its debut in India in February 2025.
Vivo V60 5G: What to expect
Vivo has confirmed that the V60 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone is likely to include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Vivo V60 5G will be available in India in three colour variants: Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold.
The company has revealed the design of the smartphone, which now appears to be inspired by the design of the recently launched Vivo X200 FE smartphone. The Vivo V60 features a similar-looking pill-shaped rear camera module. The smartphone also features Vivo’s signature Aura Light system. As for the cameras, Vivo has confirmed that the smartphone will get a 50MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 10x zoom support. Besides, the smartphone is expected to sport a 50MP (Sony IMX766) primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
The smartphone will pack a 6,500mAh battery which will likely support 90W wired charging. The smartphone has also been confirmed to get an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
According to a report by The Mint, the phone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED quad-curved display of 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely offer a peak brightness of 1,600 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The V60 5G is confirmed to ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and will support Google Gemini features, including Gemini Live. Other AI tools will include AI Captions and AI Smart Call Assistant.
Vivo V60 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED,1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR+ support,1600 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto (OIS)
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6500mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- OS: FunTouchOS 15 based on Android 15
- Protection: IP68/69