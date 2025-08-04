Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 4. Below is a detailed guide that can be followed to redeem today's exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for August 4, giving players an opportunity to claim exclusive rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.
 
Since these codes come with expiration limits and a cap on redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
 
Below, you’ll find the list of currently active codes along with a quick guide on how to redeem them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 4 are:
  • FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
  • FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
  • FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
  • FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
  • FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
  • FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
  • FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
  • FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
  • FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
  • FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
  • FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
  • FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will receive their rewards directly through the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes diamonds or gold, the balance is updated immediately.
 
These codes often grant access to limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics.
Each code is valid for just 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for around twelve hours — so be sure to use them promptly.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Shadow AI: The rise of a cybersecurity threat from unauthorised AI use

Premium

In-space industry set to unlock multi-billion dollar mkt in manufacturing

Validation, loneliness, insecurity: Why young people are turning to ChatGPT

Apple CEO tells employees AI is 'ours to grab' in rare hour-long pep talk

AI will concentrate wealth; must solve social issues with it: Nilekani

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story