Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for August 4, giving players an opportunity to claim exclusive rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.

Since these codes come with expiration limits and a cap on redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

Below, you’ll find the list of currently active codes along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 4 are:

FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T

FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H

FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W

FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K

FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q

FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G

FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R

FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M

FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N

FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R

FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F

FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S

FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will receive their rewards directly through the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes diamonds or gold, the balance is updated immediately. These codes often grant access to limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics.