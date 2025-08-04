Pixel 10 series: Google promises exclusive offer to India store subscribers

Google has detailed exclusive offers for users subscribed to its India Google Store ahead of the launch of its upcoming Pixel 10 series. According to an update on the official store page, these promotional deals will apply to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL models. While the anticipated Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to debut alongside the rest of the lineup during the Made by Google event on August 20, Google hasn’t confirmed its availability yet.

ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series: Planning to buy Google Pixel 9? 3 reasons you should wait The company had previously announced that the Pixel 10 series will launch in India on August 21, and also previewed the Pro variant’s design. This suggests a staggered rollout strategy similar to last year’s Pixel 9 series launch, where the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL arrived first, followed later by the Fold and then the standard Pro variant.

Google Pixel 10 series: Exclusive offers for Store subscribers Subscribers to the Google Store in India who register on or before August 19 at 12:30 PM IST will receive a promotional code applicable on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The codes will be shared on the day the devices open for pre-orders. These codes will remain valid for two weeks and can only be redeemed through the Google Store’s official website. Additionally, those purchasing the Pixel 10 Pro via the Google Store will be eligible for: An exchange bonus when trading in an old smartphone.

Google Store credit for future purchases.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 24 months on select credit cards. Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include four devices—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All are anticipated to run on the new Google Tensor G5 chipset, likely built using TSMC’s 3nm process, which should offer improvements in efficiency and performance. The chip is also expected to feature a fully custom image signal processor (ISP) to enhance photo and video processing capabilities.