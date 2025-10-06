Microsoft may soon let players access Xbox Cloud Gaming for free with ads

Microsoft is reportedly planning to introduce an ad-supported free version of Xbox Cloud Gaming for PC, Xbox consoles, handheld devices, and the web. According to a report by IGN India, citing The Verge, Xbox Cloud Gaming supported by ads is being tested internally. According to the report, it does not require a Game Pass subscription. A public test might soon begin; however, the release is still months away, according to IGN India.

According to the report, Microsoft is said to be testing a show of around two minutes of ads before a game becomes playable for free via streaming. The report further added that Microsoft might also be testing a limit of one hour for sessions, with up to five hours free a month. However, it is advised to take this information with a pinch of salt, as the company has not yet revealed any official information in this aspect.

ALSO READ: Asus ROG Xbox Ally series pre-orders in India begin October 7: Details here Notably, this report comes on the heels of Microsoft facing backlash for raising the price of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. In the US region, the monthly price has been increased from $19.99 a month to $29.99 a month, whereas in India, the price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been increased from Rs 829 to Rs 1,389. What is Xbox Cloud Gaming? Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s game streaming service that allows players to access and play Xbox titles directly from the cloud without downloading or installing them on their devices. Till now, it has been limited to gamers who own one of three Game Pass tiers – Xbox Game Pass Essential, Xbox Game Pass Premium, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.