Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft may soon let players access Xbox Cloud Gaming for free with ads

Microsoft may soon let players access Xbox Cloud Gaming for free with ads

Xbox Cloud Gaming may soon introduce a free, ad-based tier allowing players to stream select titles without a Game Pass subscription

Xbox Cloud Gaming
Xbox Cloud Gaming
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft is reportedly planning to introduce an ad-supported free version of Xbox Cloud Gaming for PC, Xbox consoles, handheld devices, and the web. According to a report by IGN India, citing The Verge, Xbox Cloud Gaming supported by ads is being tested internally. According to the report, it does not require a Game Pass subscription. A public test might soon begin; however, the release is still months away, according to IGN India.
 
According to the report, Microsoft is said to be testing a show of around two minutes of ads before a game becomes playable for free via streaming. The report further added that Microsoft might also be testing a limit of one hour for sessions, with up to five hours free a month. However, it is advised to take this information with a pinch of salt, as the company has not yet revealed any official information in this aspect. 
  Notably, this report comes on the heels of Microsoft facing backlash for raising the price of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. In the US region, the monthly price has been increased from $19.99 a month to $29.99 a month, whereas in India, the price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been increased from Rs 829 to Rs 1,389.

What is Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s game streaming service that allows players to access and play Xbox titles directly from the cloud without downloading or installing them on their devices. Till now, it has been limited to gamers who own one of three Game Pass tiers – Xbox Game Pass Essential, Xbox Game Pass Premium, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
  If the report from The Verge turns out to be true then this would change as the necessity to own a Game Pass would be removed to become eligible for Cloud Gaming.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivo X300 FE may launch alongside X300, X300 Pro globally: What to expect

Soon, you can quick-share WhatsApp Stories on Facebook, Instagram: Report

Why Sam Altman is offering studios 'opt-in' control over Sora content

OpenAI's Sam Altman seeks funds for infra push during Asia tour: Report

Apple, Google block ICE-sighting apps after Trump administration's demand

Topics :XboxMicrosoftGaming

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story