Soon, you can quick-share WhatsApp Stories on Facebook, Instagram: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a fresh redesign for its Status feature, which will give iOS users a more Instagram-like experience. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces quick-share shortcuts that make it easier to post WhatsApp statuses directly to Facebook and Instagram. Previously available on Android through version 2.25.27.18, this update now brings iOS users the same convenience, aligning both platforms under a unified Meta experience.

Currently, the redesigned Status interface and quick-share shortcuts are rolling out to a limited number of beta testers, with a wider release expected soon.

Instagram-inspired Status layout

According to the report, the redesigned Status page now takes cues from Instagram Stories, with small but noticeable interface changes. The view count, for instance, has been moved to the left side of the screen, a placement familiar to Instagram. The report stated that this shift helps create a smoother transition for those who use multiple Meta apps, making the experience feel natural and consistent.

The biggest upgrade comes with new quick-share buttons that let users instantly cross-post their WhatsApp statuses. Earlier, sharing required navigating through the viewers' list. Now, the icons for Facebook and Instagram appear right below the status update, allowing users to share with just one tap. Despite the link between apps, users retain full control over where their updates go. Users can manually share their status updates on Instagram, Facebook, or both, based on their choice.