Asus ROG Xbox Ally series pre-orders in India begin October 7: Details here

Taiwanese consumer electronics maker ASUS has announced that the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X will be available for pre-order in India starting October 7. According to a press release from ASUS, these devices will be launched in India on October 16. The prices for either device have not yet been revealed. It is expected that the same will be disclosed on October 7.
Notably, ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X’s pre-orders went live back on September 26 for select regions like Australia, the US, the UK, France, and more, but their availability in India was delayed.
ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Key features
According to ASUS’ website, the ROG Xbox Ally X boasts up to 30 per cent performance boost when compared to the ROG Ally while playing games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Doom: The Dark Ages. ROG Xbox Ally, on the other hand, has been claimed to get a performance boost of up to 20 per cent, as compared to the ROG Ally, while playing games like Forza Horizon 5, and Gears of War: Reloaded. Here’s a list of other key features of these upcoming handhelds.
- Xbox full-screen mode: Tailored for handheld devices, this mode limits background processes to boost gaming performance.
- Dedicated Xbox button: Offers an upgraded Game Bar overlay, enabling quick access to games, system settings, and social features.
- Unified gaming library: Consolidates all Xbox, Game Pass, and third-party PC titles into a single, organised hub.
- Multiple play modes: Allows users to switch between native gameplay, Xbox Cloud Gaming (where supported), and Xbox Remote Play.
- Handheld Compatibility Program: Categorizes games as Handheld Optimised or Mostly Compatible for smoother performance without manual setup and introduces a Windows Performance Fit indicator.
Upcoming AI and performance tools (arriving early next year):
- Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): Enhances visuals by upscaling games to higher resolutions with improved frame rates.
- AI highlight reels: Automatically records significant in-game moments for easy sharing.
- Advanced shader delivery: Preloads game shaders to minimise first-launch stutters and optimise battery efficiency.
ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications
- Operating system: Windows 11 Home
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme
- RAM: 24GB LPDDR5X-8000
- Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 SSD
- Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection
- IO Ports: 1x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.4
- Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm
- Weight: 715g
- Battery: 80Wh
- Charging: ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger stand
- Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
ROG Xbox Ally: Specifications
- Operating system: Windows 11 Home
- Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 A
- RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5-6400
- Storage: 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD
- Display: 7-inch FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium (Variable Refresh Rate), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus DXC Anti-Reflection
- IO Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4
- Dimension: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm
- Weight: 670g
- Battery: 60Wh
- Charging: ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger stand
- Comfort and input: Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analogue triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Centre button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analogue sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU