Vivo X300 FE may launch alongside X300, X300 Pro globally: What to expect

Vivo X300 FE may launch alongside X300, X300 Pro globally: What to expect

Vivo X300 FE has surfaced on certification listings, hinting at an earlier debut than expected, possibly alongside the X300 and X300 Pro at the series' global launch

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The successor to the Vivo X200 FE is reportedly in development, with the company expected to introduce the device sooner than last year’s cycle. According to a GSMArena report, the Vivo X300 FE has surfaced on the IMEI database and has also secured EEC certification, pointing to an imminent release.
 
The Vivo X200 FE made its debut in June, months after the flagship X200 and X200 Pro. However, with the X300 FE appearing on certification platforms around the same time as the X300 and X300 Pro launches in China, it suggests that Vivo might introduce the FE variant alongside its flagship models globally which is expected in December. 
 
  While the certifications don’t reveal specific hardware details, the X300 FE may follow the same strategy as its predecessor. The Vivo X200 FE was largely aligned with the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which remained exclusive to China. Based on this, the Vivo X300 FE could share similarities with the upcoming Vivo S50 Pro Mini, which is expected to launch in China in November.

Vivo X300 Series: What to expect

Vivo has already confirmed the X300 series launch in China on October 13. The lineup will include the X300 and X300 Pro, both powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500 chipset. They will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, while the Indian variants—likely to arrive by year-end—will also feature OriginOS 6, replacing FunTouch OS.
 
Cameras remain a highlight, with Vivo extending its partnership with Zeiss. The X300 Pro is tipped to sport a 200MP primary sensor coupled with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The standard X300 may feature a more compact camera setup but will retain flagship-grade imaging. Display options are also different: the X300 could offer a 6.31-inch 120Hz panel, while the X300 Pro may get a larger 6.78-inch flat display. 
  Battery upgrades are expected across the lineup. The X300 Pro may include a 7,000mAh unit with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The regular X300 could feature a 6,000mAh battery paired with 90W wired charging.

Vivo X300 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
RAM: up to 16GB
Storage: up to 1TB
Rear camera: 50MP primary + 200MP telephoto + 50MP Ultra-wide
Front camera: 50MP
Battery: 7000mAh
Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless
Protection: IP68 / IP69
OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Vivo X300: Expected specifications

Display: 6.31-inch OLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
RAM: up to 16GB
Storage: up to 1TB
Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto + 50MP Ultra-wide
Front camera: 50MP
Battery: 6000mAh
Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless
Protection: IP68 / IP69
OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
 

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

