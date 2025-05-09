Motorola confirms Razr 60 Ultra specifications ahead of May 13 India launch

Motorola is set to launch the Razr 60 Ultra smartphone in India on May 13. Ahead of the launch, the company has disclosed key features and specifications on its official website, including details related to the display, camera, performance, and colour options.

Launched in the US in April, the Razr 60 Ultra will carry over most of its specifications to the Indian market, though it will be available in limited RAM and storage configurations.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What to expect

Motorola has confirmed that the upcoming Razr 60 Ultra will feature a 6.96-inch Super HD pOLED main display and a 4.0-inch pOLED cover screen, both supporting refresh rates of up to 165Hz. The main display offers up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, while the cover screen delivers up to 3,000 nits. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For durability, the external displays will feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Camera and imaging

The Razr 60 Ultra will sport a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with macro capabilities. On the front, there will be a 50MP camera integrated into the bendable display, designed for self-portraits and video calls.

Battery and charging

The foldable phone will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, supporting 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. It will also come with an IP48 rating for resistance to dust and water.

Software and colours

Running Android 15 with Motorola’s Hello UI skin, the Razr 60 Ultra may come with a promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The smartphone will be available in three PANTONE-certified colour options: Mountain Trail, Scarab, and Rio Red.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications