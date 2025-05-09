Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 9 to win diamonds and weapons

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes on May 9, allowing players to unlock a range of exclusive in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may feature rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items that enhance the overall gameplay experience.

These codes give players a chance to win exciting rewards that can help them succeed in battle inside the game. Since these codes are time-sensitive and have limited redemption slots, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

Below, you’ll find the latest working codes along with easy instructions on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by Techlusive, active redeem codes for May 9, 2025 are:

F9G3H5J1K7L2M4N6

F2XCVB9N7M1LKJH8

FQWERT6Y3U9I2OP0

F8SD4FG6HJ2KL9ZX

FA1S2D3F4G5H6J7K

FZXC1VBN7M8L9K0J

FQWE9RTY3U2IO6P5

F7AS8DF4GH1JK9LZ

FMNB6VCX2ZAQ9WS3

FLKJH5GF4DSA2QW

FUYTR8EWD2SAQ6Z

FPOLK9G3FDSA7Q2

FZAWQ2SDCR8FV1

FBGT6HYJNK9LO4

FRFVB3GHYT1RE6

FCXSW84FVT2GB9

FVBFKJ5HG6FD3S

FQAZX9SWDEV7FR2

FPLOK4MINUH2BY6

FHJYU7GTFEDS9WA3

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Players can unlock limited-time collectibles such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements that elevate the visual experience of the game.

Each code is capped at 500 uses per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so quick redemption is recommended.

Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward includes in-game currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately to reflect the addition.