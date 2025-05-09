Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 9 to win diamonds and weapons

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 9 to win diamonds and weapons

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for May 9. Players can follow this detailed guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes on May 9, allowing players to unlock a range of exclusive in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards may feature rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items that enhance the overall gameplay experience.
 
These codes give players a chance to win exciting rewards that can help them succeed in battle inside the game. Since these codes are time-sensitive and have limited redemption slots, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
 
Below, you’ll find the latest working codes along with easy instructions on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by Techlusive, active redeem codes for May 9, 2025 are:

  • F9G3H5J1K7L2M4N6
  • F2XCVB9N7M1LKJH8
  • FQWERT6Y3U9I2OP0
  • F8SD4FG6HJ2KL9ZX
  • FA1S2D3F4G5H6J7K
  • FZXC1VBN7M8L9K0J
  • FQWE9RTY3U2IO6P5
  • F7AS8DF4GH1JK9LZ
  • FMNB6VCX2ZAQ9WS3
  • FLKJH5GF4DSA2QW
  • FUYTR8EWD2SAQ6Z
  • FPOLK9G3FDSA7Q2
  • FZAWQ2SDCR8FV1
  • FBGT6HYJNK9LO4
  • FRFVB3GHYT1RE6
  • FCXSW84FVT2GB9
  • FVBFKJ5HG6FD3S
  • FQAZX9SWDEV7FR2
  • FPLOK4MINUH2BY6
  • FHJYU7GTFEDS9WA3

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
  Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward includes in-game currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately to reflect the addition.  
Players can unlock limited-time collectibles such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements that elevate the visual experience of the game.
 
Each code is capped at 500 uses per day and remains active for just 12 hours, so quick redemption is recommended.
First Published: May 09 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

