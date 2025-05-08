Tech Wrap May 8: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Sonos speakers, Xiaomi TV launch

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of its slim-profile Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, scheduled for May 13. The virtual event, themed “Beyond slim,” will begin at 9:00 am KST (5:30 am IST) and will be streamed live on Samsung’s official site. In addition to the launch date, the company has shared some specifications related to the phone’s camera system.

US-based audio company Sonos has introduced three new products in India: the Arc Ultra soundbar, Sub 4 subwoofer, and Era 100 Pro speaker. Leading the launch is the Arc Ultra, which features the brand’s proprietary Sound Motion technology—engineered to reduce transducer size while enhancing bass performance. The Era 100 Pro is Sonos’ first speaker designed for professional-grade installations across both residential and light-commercial settings.

Xiaomi has unveiled its new QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series in the Indian market. Starting at Rs 26,499 and Rs 27,999 for the 4K TV FX and QLED TV FX Pro respectively, both models are available in 43-inch and 55-inch screen options. These TVs come preloaded with Amazon’s Fire TV, providing users with access to a broad array of apps and entertainment content.

Realme has announced plans to unveil its GT 7 series on May 27 during a global launch event in Paris. The company will introduce the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T smartphones, and has confirmed that both devices will be available in India via its official website, Amazon, and selected retail stores.

Netflix is testing new features for its mobile app and redesigning its TV interface to improve content discovery. A vertical video feed, similar to Instagram Reels, is coming to the mobile app, along with an AI-powered search tool. Meanwhile, the TV version will get a redesigned homepage focused on more user-friendly navigation. The rollout is expected in the near future.

OnePlus has teased the upcoming OnePlus 13s, which will include a new customisable button called the “Plus Key.” This button can be configured to perform various tasks such as switching audio profiles, launching the camera, enabling the flashlight, recording audio, activating translation, and more. It replaces the brand’s traditional alert slider, which had limited functionality.

Google has released a version of its Gemini AI app optimized for iPadOS. The app delivers a full-screen layout compatible with both landscape and portrait orientations and offers an interface comparable to that on Android tablets and the Gemini website.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) is rolling out an update to the Matter protocol aimed at simplifying the setup of smart home devices. The Matter 1.4.1 specification introduces enhanced setup options such as QR code pairing for multiple devices, NFC-based installation, and a more integrated app onboarding experience.

Apple plans to release five new games on its Arcade platform starting June 5. Titles include UNO: Arcade Edition, LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+, Lost in Play+, Helix Jump+, and WHAT THE CAR?. Updates are also expected for existing games like Crayola Create and Play+ and Skate City: New York, which will feature a new Queens neighborhood.

Krafton has issued a new batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), available until June 6, 2025, at 11:59 PM. These first-come, first-served codes grant players exclusive in-game items, including weapon upgrades and skins.

Apple is reportedly considering the integration of alternative AI-powered search tools like Perplexity into its Safari browser—a development that could pose a challenge to Google, whose search engine currently dominates iPhone usage and underpins a significant part of its ad revenue.

OpenAI has announced that data belonging to Indian users of ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Edu, and the OpenAI API platform will now be stored within India. This move is aimed at supporting local businesses and ensuring compliance with India's data sovereignty requirements.

As part of a broader organizational overhaul, Google has laid off approximately 200 employees from its global business operations team, which oversees sales and partnerships, according to a report by The Information.

In a surprising turn during legal proceedings, Apple has argued that its $20 billion search partnership with Google might not be essential in the long term, suggesting that even the iPhone’s dominance could wane over time.

A recent Deloitte report has highlighted the challenges India may face in sustaining its aspirations to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, pointing to critical gaps in infrastructure, GPU availability, and skilled talent.