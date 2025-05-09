Home / Technology / Tech News / X blocks 8000 accounts in India after govt order to combat misinformation

X blocks 8000 accounts in India after govt order to combat misinformation

X has blocked over 8,000 accounts in India following government orders, citing censorship concerns and lack of transparency, while urging affected users to seek legal help and challenging restrictions

x, Twitter
Calling the action a form of censorship, X warned of the wider impact of blocking users entirely. | Image: Bloomberg
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Social media platform X has begun restricting access to over 8,000 accounts in India, responding to government directives that include the threat of hefty fines and imprisonment for its employees in the country if it fails to comply.
 
The order affects a broad spectrum of users, including well-known individuals and international media outlets. Elon Musk-led X said it had no choice but to act in order to prevent the entire service from being banned in India.
 
 
To combat misinformation amid the ongoing border tension, the Indian government has warned about accounts spreading fake news. Authorities have asked netizens to verify all claims with official agencies like PIB Fact Check, Ministry of Home Affairs, or the respective state disaster response units. People have also been asked to not forward or share any fake claim and continue with normal daily activity unless an official directive advises otherwise.
 
In this line, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has even cautioned China's state-run Global Times over spreading unverified claims on Indian military operations, urging the outlet to verify facts before posting on social media.
 
Over recent months, India has also banned social media accounts of prominent Pakistani artists such as Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam, citing concerns over provocative content.

Also Read

Govt asks social media platform X to block over 8,000 accounts in India

X restricts access to jailed Istanbul mayor's account after Turkiye request

Ground Zero Twitter review: Fans call Emraan's movie timely and relevant

New financials from Musk's X debt sale show shift toward AI, subscriptions

Morgan Stanley looking to sell remaining $1.23 billion of X debt: Report

 
Additionally, the government has also issued a directive to all OTT platforms and digital streaming services operating in India to immediately remove all content originating from Pakistan.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI to store ChatGPT Enterprise and API user data locally in India

Tech Wrap May 8: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Sonos speakers, Xiaomi TV launch

Google's Gemini app for iPads bring Google Photos integration, new features

OnePlus 13s to debut 'Plus Key' similar to iPhone's Action button: Details

Can India keep up with AI's soaring demand for infra, GPUs, and talent?

Topics :TwitterIndia Pakistan relationscensorshipNational Legal Services Authority

First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story