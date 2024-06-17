Motorola Razr 50 series foldable smartphones expected to arrive in July

Motorola Razr 50 foldable smartphone series will reportedly launch early next month.

The series is expected to comprise Moto Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra smartphones and will likely make its debut in the Indian market alongside other regions.

Unlike last year, where the company announced the launch of the Moto Razr series in early June, there has been no official confirmation yet. This is presumably due to Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, which is likely scheduled for July 10.

Going by the information available in the public domain, the Razr 50 Ultra will have a 4-inch cover screen.

The device is expected to boast the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and feature a new telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities.

The smartphone is also expected to sport a larger battery and IPX8 rating for resistance against water and dust ingress.

Razr 50 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The device is also expected to sport a larger cover screen than the previous generation model.

Both the smartphones are expected to feature a dual-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

According to the reports, the foldable smartphone duo would carry a 32MP on-display camera on the inner foldable display.

Motorola Razr 50: Expected specifications

Display: 6.9-inch OLED main, 3.6-inch OLED cover

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X

RAM: up to 8GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 13MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 3,905mAh

Charging: 33W

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Expected specifications

Display: 6.9-inch OLED main, 4-inch OLED cover

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: up to 8GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 13MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,200mAh

Charging: 68W