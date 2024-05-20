Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola's next affordable foldable, Razr 50, to feature full cover display

Motorola could launch the Razr 50 series foldable devices in June with a vanilla model featuring a full-size display on the cover, similar to the Ultra model in the current line up

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is due to refresh its foldable line, the Razr, in June. The affordable model in the 2024 line-up, expected to be called Razr 50, is anticipated to feature a full-size display on the cover. For reference, the on-going affordable model in the Razr 40 series sports a 1.5-inch horizontal OLED display on the cover. However, its elder sibling, the Razr 40 Ultra, has a full-size 3.6-inch display on the cover.

Besides a big cover display on the vanilla model, Motorola is expected to introduce new colour themes – possibly from Pantone. Moreover, the Ultra model in the Rarz 50 series is expected to feature a slightly larger cover display. The main display on both the models, however, are expected to be the same 6.9-inch pOLED from the Razr 40 series.

According to media reports, the outer screen of Razr 50 Ultra would expand by nearly a half-inch whereas the cheaper alternative will have a bigger display. The screen will stretch to the phone's hinge assembly, with a small bezel area allowing users more space to use the phone without necessitating the 6.9-inch pOLED inside display.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 system-on-chip. According to media reports, the Motorola’s Razr lineup would be available in dark blue, peach and dark green colour but colours could vary region wise.

About the Razr 50, the affordable foldable could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300. It is expected to sport a dual-camera set-up on the cover, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Battery is expected to remain of a 4,200 mAh capacity, like the on-going model.

