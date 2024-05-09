Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola sets Edge 50 Fusion launch in India for May 16, confirms key specs

Motorola sets Edge 50 Fusion launch in India for May 16, confirms key specs

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion debuted alongside the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Ultra. While the Edge 50 Pro arrived in India on April 3, the Edge 50 Fusion is slated for launch in the country on May 16

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has scheduled the launch of the Edge 50 Fusion smartphone in India for May 16. On X, formerly Twitter, Motorola India confirmed that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone will launch in India on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion debuted alongside the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Ultra. While the Edge 50 Pro arrived in India on April 3, the Edge 50 Fusion is slated for launch in the country on May 16.

Alongside announcing the launch date, Motorola India confirmed key specifications of its upcoming smartphone. Check details below:

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display of 144Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness. Motorola confirmed that the smartphone display will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone will be offered in three Pantone curated colours – Forest Blue, Marshmallow Blue and Hot Pink. The Marshmallow Blue and Hot Pink coloured variants will get a Vegan Leather treatment at the back with the Hot Pink will feature a suede finish. The Forest Blue coloured smartphone will get a PMMA finish on the back panel.

Imaging on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone will be handled by a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultrawide angle camera on the back. The smartphone will sport a 32MP front facing camera.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 System-on-chip (SoC). It will be offered in up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage configuration. The smartphone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery which will be supported by a 68W wired charging. The smartphone will boot Android 14 operating system with Motorola’s own Hello UI layered on top. Motorola said that it will provide 3 years of OS update and 4 years of security patches on the smartphone.

Topics :MotorolaMotorola phonesMotorola Indiasmartphone

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

