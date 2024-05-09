Pixel 8a: How 2024 affordable Google phone compares to Pixel 7a, Pixel 8

Google has launched the Pixel 8a, its affordable smartphone model in the Pixel 8 series. The smartphone brings significant upgrades over the predecessor, the Pixel 7a. In fact, it has several features from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro such as Google Gemini AI and gesture-driven Circle to Search. On that note, let us find out how the Pixel 8a compares to the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 8:

Display

Pixel 8a: 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Pixel 7a: 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Pixel 8: 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

The Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 boast a smoother 120Hz refresh rate display compared to the Pixel 7a's 90Hz. The Pixel 8 has a slight advantage here with a tad bigger display footprint at 6.2-inch.

Processor

Pixel 8a: Tensor G3

Pixel 7a: Tensor G2

Pixel 8: Tensor G3

The Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 have the edge here with the Tensor G3 chip, likely meaning better performance and efficiency.

Storage

Pixel 8a: 128GB or 256GB options

Pixel 7a: 128GB only

Pixel 8: 128GB or 256GB options

The Pixel 8a offers a higher storage option (256GB), compared to the Pixel 7a. This is important because the Pixel smartphone series does not support storage expansion via external cards.

Camera

The Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a have a similar camera setup, featuring 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide dual-camera system on the rear and a 13MP camera sensor on the front. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, boasts 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide with autofocus on the rear and a 10.5MP camera sensor on the front.

Battery

Pixel 8a: 4492mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pixel 7a: 4385mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pixel 8: 4575mAh battery with 27W fast charging

The Pixel 8 has a slightly larger battery and faster charging compared to both the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a.

Software

All three phones currently run Android 14. However, the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 will receive seven years of OS updates, security updates, and feature drops. In comparison, the Pixel 7a will receive shorter software support.

Price

Pixel 8a (8GB + 128GB): Rs 52,999



Pixel 8a (8GB + 256GB): Rs 59,999



Colours: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain

Pixel 8 (8GB RAM + 128GB): Rs 62,999 (currently discounted on Flipkart)



Colours: Hazel, Mint, Obsidian and Rose

Pixel 7a (8GB RAM + 128GB): Rs 36,999 (currently discounted on Flipkart)



Colours: Charcoal, Coral, Sea and snow

The Pixel 8a offers the newest processor, a brighter and smoother display of a 120Hz refresh rate, longer software support, and a slightly better battery with faster charging compared to the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8 seems very similar to the Pixel 8a but with a slightly larger screen and a higher performing camera system. The Pixel 7a is the most affordable option but lags behind in some key specifications. But it makes the best value proposition at its current price. However, consider the Pixel 8a for the latest tech and software support. Goes without say, the Pixel 8 is the best among the three but it comes at a premium price.