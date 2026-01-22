Motorola Signature and Moto Watch's India launch on Jan 23: What to expect

Motorola is set to launch the Signature smartphone and Moto Watch in India on January 23. Both these were introduced at the Consumer Electronics earlier this month. While details of these products are available in public domain, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has also listed these products’ information page on ecommerce platform Flipkart.

The Motorola Signature will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and the Moto Watch’s wellness tracking features will be powered by a Finnish company Polar.

According to a Flipkart microsite, Motorola will bundle the Signature smartphone with the Moto Watch. However, it has not yet confirmed whether it will be complimentary or a paid bundle.

Motorola Signature will give consumers access to Motorola Signature Club privileges like Golf course access, VIP travel support, and more. ALSO READ: Chromebooks to soon get Gemini in Chrome, similar to macOS and Windows Motorola Signature and Moto Watch launch details Date: January 23

Time: 12:00 PM Motorola Signature: What to expect The Motorola Signature will sport a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits of claimed peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. For audio, it will come with Sound by Bose technology along with Dolby Atmos. As per the company, the smartphone is 6.99mm thick and weighs 186g. The Motorola Signature will be available in PANTONE Martini Olive and PANTONE Carbon colour options.

Motorola entered into a long-term partnership with PANTONE in 2022. PANTONE is a US-based company known for its standardised colour system that ensures accurate colour reproduction across materials and regions. The Motorola Signature will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of three 50MP sensors, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 sensor with Dolby Vision support. On the front, the device will carry a 50MP camera. Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will support 8K video recording with Dolby Vision.

It will be powered by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Motorola has highlighted Signature-specific software features, including AI Signature style, alongside Moto AI capabilities such as AI Action Shot and AI adaptive stabilisation for improved photography. The phone will also come with built-in access to Copilot, Perplexity, and Gemini. In India, the Motorola Signature will include Signature Club benefits covering travel, dining, wellness, and lifestyle services. Motorola has stated that the first service availed under this programme will be complimentary, with benefits valued at up to Rs 6,000.

Motorola Signature: Specifications Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, 6,200 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

Thickness: 6.99mm

Weight: 186g

Colour: PANTONE Martini Olive, PANTONE Carbon ALSO READ: OPPO is planning to dismantle OnePlus? Here's what the company said Moto Watch: Details Motorola’s Moto Watch has been developed in collaboration with Polar, a Finland-based company known for its research-driven sports and fitness technology. The device is focused on health and activity tracking, using Polar’s platform to record metrics such as steps, heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep quality, and recovery. It also supports workout tracking, inactivity alerts, and calorie tracking, with insights designed to reflect daily energy expenditure and exercise intensity.

The smartwatch offers features such as continuous heart rate tracking, recovery insights based on Polar’s Nightly Recharge system, and dual-frequency GPS for improved accuracy during outdoor activities like running. On the hardware side, the Moto Watch comes with a 47mm circular design, an aluminium body, and a stainless steel crown, along with support for interchangeable straps. It carries an IP68 rating for water resistance and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Motorola claims a battery life of up to 13 days, which drops to around seven days with the always-on display enabled. The watch also includes a built-in microphone and speaker to support hands-free calling and audio notifications.