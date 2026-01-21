Tech Wrap Jan 21: OnePlus, BenQ gaming monitor, Netflix mobile app revamp

OnePlus has issued a statement clarifying that the claims doing the rounds in the market that it will soon be shut down are false. OnePlus India CEO, Robin Liu, took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that the operations here continue as normal. This statement was in response to a recent report from Android Headlines that claimed OPPO is dismantling OnePlus by shutting down its headquarters, slashing workforce, communication teams, and upcoming products.

BenQ has launched the MOBIUZ EX271UZ gaming monitor with game-aware colour and tone optimisation technology. This 27-inch gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. The company positions the MOBIUZ EX271UZ as the world’s first “Game Art Monitor.”

Netflix plans mobile app revamp with vertical video feed, podcasts Netflix is reportedly preparing a major redesign of its mobile app to increase daily engagement. According to a TechCrunch report, the company outlined plans to refresh its mobile interface during the latest earnings call, confirming that the new interface is in the works and will roll out later this year. A key part of the update will be short-form, vertical video feeds. WhatsApp may let iPhone users share group chat history with new members WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature on iOS that will allow users to share recent group chat history with new members when they are added to a group. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.2.10.73. The new option is designed to help new group members understand recent conversations that took place before they joined the group. Until now, users joining a group could not see earlier messages and often had to ask others to explain what they missed.

Sony hands TV business control to TCL: What it means for Bravia TVs Sony has agreed to hand over control of its TV and home audio business to TCL through a new joint venture. Under the plan, TCL will own 51 per cent of the new company, while Sony will keep a 49 per cent stake. The new venture is expected to begin operations in April 2027, after regulatory approvals and final agreements are completed. Free Xbox cloud gaming plan with ads may launch soon Microsoft might be planning to release its ad-supported cloud gaming plan more widely. According to a report by Tom’s Guide, some users have started seeing notifications on the Xbox app that say “1 hour of ad-supported play time per session.” It remains unclear when this will officially be rolled out. However, it would be safe to assume that it may happen soon, as the notification has started to surface for it.

Cannot see special captions on some YouTube videos? Here's what's going on Some YouTube viewers and creators have noticed that certain custom subtitles — especially colourful or stylised captions — have disappeared from videos. According to YouTube, this is not a permanent change, but a temporary measure after those caption formats started causing playback problems on the platform. The issue mainly affects videos that use special caption file types such as SRV3 and YTT. Soon, Spotify may sync audiobooks with your physical book reading progress Spotify is reportedly testing a page match feature that would sync your reading progress of a paper book with its audiobook and vice versa. According to a report by Android Authority, this feature will work by scanning the page a user is currently reading through the device camera and using optical character recognition (OCR) to identify passages that are then matched to specific timestamps in the audiobook.