Home / Technology / Tech News / Musk tells Sachin Agarwal why Twitter's 'For You' algorithm is working fine

Musk tells Sachin Agarwal why Twitter's 'For You' algorithm is working fine

As Indian-origin entrepreneur Sachin Agarwal, Co-founder of non-profit organisation GrowSF, posted that he finds the "For You" timeline to be more valuable than the "Following" timeline

New Delhi
Musk tells Sachin Agarwal why Twitter's 'For You' algorithm is working fine

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Indian-origin entrepreneur Sachin Agarwal, Co-founder of non-profit organisation GrowSF, posted that he finds the "For You" timeline to be more valuable than the "Following" timeline, Twitter CEO Elon Musk replied, saying it has been nice work by the recommendations algorithm team.

Agarwal, who earlier worked as a product manager at Twitter, said that this was something "we discussed every day while I worked at Twitter: how do we show you great content without you having to find and follow accounts? This simple solution works."

Musk replied: "Nice work by the recommendations algorithm team! As always, changes will be open source."

According to the company, the goal of the 'For You' timeline is to serve people relevant tweets.

Musk further said that so far, over 1 million lines of code have been uploaded to Twitter's GitHub repository.

Twitter last month made most of its recommendation algorithm open source which is now available for independent third parties and users.

According to Musk, many embarrassing issues will be discovered, but we "will fix them fast".

"Acid test is that independent third parties should be able to determine, with reasonable accuracy, what will probably be shown to users," Musk said.

Most of the recommendation algorithms will be made open source and the rest will follow.

"Our recommendation system is composed of many interconnected services and jobs. There are many areas of the app where tweets are recommended -- Search, Explore, Ads," said the company.

--IANS

na/prw/bg

Also Read

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

After firing half of Twitter's workers, Musk now asks some to return

Chrome becomes world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Firefox developer Mozilla acquires fake review detection startup 'Fakespot'

Microsoft introduces Xbox Game Pass' new friend referral programme

Reliance launched first VR headset, JioDive: Check price, features & more

Apple set to launch 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 event on June 5

Topics :Elon MuskTwitter

First Published: May 03 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story