NASA Psyche Mission set to launch in Oct 2023 with new flight plan

After a year-long delay from a planned launch window in August 2022, NASA's Psyche Mission is tentatively scheduled to launch in October 2023. An ASU faculty team, announced in 2017, is in charge of the project, and aims to investigate the metal-rich 16 Psyche asteroid.

The mission will now follow a new flight path around Mars under the direction of Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the principal investigator and professor at ASU. The planet's gravitational help is expected to drive the spacecraft to the target asteroid.

The previously considered four-year plan called for an initial arrival in August 2026, but this trajectory has moved the spacecraft's arrival to August 2029, a nearly six-year period of flight. The mission will, at that point, enter its 26-month-long science phase gathering and noticing observing from the asteroid.



NASA Psyche Mission 2023: Detailed Overview

After a delay in the software testbed, a review determined that the mission would not meet its launch window, leading to a delay in June 2022.

The ASU team working on the mission includes Elkins-Tanton, and professors Jim Bell and David Williams from the School of Earth and Space Exploration. The mission's spacecraft's multispectral imager is solely their responsibility.

The study of the asteroid's composition, which sheds light on its origin and formation, is an essential component of the Psyche Mission. Several hypotheses are being looked into, such as whether the metal-rich surface is the result of ferrovolcanism or whether the asteroid is the exposed core of an exoplanet.



