National Science Day 2024: All you need to know about Raman Effect

Every year on February 28, the scientific community honours the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'. In 1986, the Government of India assigned February 28 as National Science Day (NSD). On this day, Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, also called CV Raman, declared the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was granted the Nobel Prize in 1930.

MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; Dr Jitendra Singh said, "This is the best time to give a push to this integrative approach as all the ministries and departments have come together to work for the survival of humanity at the time of the pandemic crisis.”

National Science Day: History Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman FRS, born November 1888, was an Indian physicist, born in a Tamil Brahmin family, and was known for his work in the field of light scattering. Using a spectrograph that he developed, he and his student K. S. Krishnan discovered that when light traverses a transparent material, the deflected light changes its wavelength and frequency. This phenomenon, a hitherto unknown type of scattering of light, which they called "modified scattering" was then termed the Raman effect or Raman scattering. He then became the first Asian to be awarded the Nobel Prize in any branch of science.

In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) requested the Government of India to assign February 28 as National Science Day. The government had acknowledged it and announced February 28 as National Science Day in 1986. The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987.

National Science Day 2024: Theme The National Science Day 2024 theme is 'Indigenous Technologies For Viksit Bharat'. Scientific development has transformed the existence of people in numerous ways. Science has improved lives and is more straightforward for people. Robots, PCs, cell phones, and so on have been designed with the assistance of science alone.

Subsequently, science holds extraordinary significance in our lives. India has likewise contributed a ton to the field of science. Numerous extraordinary researchers were born in India, perceived India in the area of science, and made a different spot as well.

National Science Day: Importance The meaning of National Science Day celebration lies in showcasing India's continuous journey to turning into a worldwide scientific superpower. By honouring the past, celebrating the present, and imagining the future, it plays a vital part in moulding India's scientific advancement. A day reaffirms the country's aggregate goal to investigate and develop for a superior tomorrow where science and innovation are tackled to make a more fair, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.