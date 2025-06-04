Home / Technology / Tech News / New James Bond game, 007 First Light, might be unveiled on June 6: Details

New James Bond game, 007 First Light, might be unveiled on June 6: Details

Game developer IO Interactive is expected to reveal 007 First Light, an original James Bond game, during its June 6 developer showcase livestream

007 First Light (Image: X/@007GameIOI)
007 First Light (Image: X/@007GameIOI)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Danish game developer IO Interactive has announced a new James Bond game title called 007 First Light. According to a report by IGN, the game was previously known as Project 007 but has now been renamed. The title is expected to be officially revealed at a special developer showcase this week.
 
As per TechRadar, the game will be unveiled alongside updates on IO Interactive’s other projects, including the Hitman series and Mindseye, during the “IOI Showcase: Official Livestream – June 2025.”

007 First Light: How to watch

The IOI Showcase livestream will air online on June 6 at 6 PM PDT (6:30 AM IST). It will be streamed on IO Interactive’s Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels. The livestream is expected to include a trailer, key announcements, a gameplay demo, and a live Q&A session. 

007 First Light: What to expect

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the studio wrote: “#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. The mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.”
 
The game is expected to explore Bond’s origin story—his journey to earning the 007 designation. The storyline is entirely original and not based on any James Bond film. IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak has previously said he hopes this project will mark the beginning of a new trilogy, as reported by TechRadar. 
  Further details about 007 First Light are expected in the coming weeks.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Not available in your region': What is a VPN and how can I use one safely?

WWDC 2025: Apple may add new features to Music, Messages, Notes with iOS 26

Google SynthID: Here's everything about AI-generated content detection tool

India's big data edge to power next global tech leap: ex-WEF MD Smadja

After iPhone, Adobe Photoshop app arrives on Android phones: Check details

Topics :James BondGamingonline games

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story