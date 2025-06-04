WWDC 2025: Apple may add new features to Music, Messages, Notes with iOS 26

The company is also expected to introduce a change in the naming convention for its operating systems. For instance, the next iOS release may be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 19, aligning version numbers across platforms for better consistency.

WWDC 2025: Changes expected in native iOS apps

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is preparing a number of enhancements for its core apps as part of the iOS 26 update. Here's what to expect:

Messages

The Messages app is likely to get new features powered by artificial intelligence:

Automatic translation of both incoming and outgoing messages.

Polls integration, allowing users to create polls directly within a chat. Apple is reportedly testing Apple Intelligence integration for this feature—potentially enabling automatic poll suggestions based on the context of the conversation.