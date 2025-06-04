Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WWDC 2025: Apple may add new features to Music, Messages, Notes with iOS 26

WWDC 2025: Apple may add new features to Music, Messages, Notes with iOS 26

Apple may also reveal a redesigned CarPlay experience, aligning its appearance more closely with the upcoming iOS 26 design language

WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is set to kick off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 on June 9, with a strong focus on platform updates across its ecosystem. While most attention will be on visual enhancements and refined user interface (UI) elements coming to the next-generation operating systems for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more, several updates are also expected across Apple’s native apps—such as Messages, Music, and Notes. Apple may also reveal a redesigned CarPlay experience.
 
The company is also expected to introduce a change in the naming convention for its operating systems. For instance, the next iOS release may be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 19, aligning version numbers across platforms for better consistency.
 

WWDC 2025: Changes expected in native iOS apps

According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is preparing a number of enhancements for its core apps as part of the iOS 26 update. Here's what to expect:
 
Messages
 
The Messages app is likely to get new features powered by artificial intelligence:

Also Read

Apple WWDC 2025

WWDC25 'Sleek Peek': Apple likely to preview an ultra-thin iPhone on June 9

Apple WWDC 2025 (Image: Apple)

WWDC 2025: What is coming to Apple Macs with macOS 26 'Tahoe' update

WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025: Apple could present major software updates with less focus on AI

WWDC 2025

WWDC: Apple's platform overhaul may bring UI consistency across devices

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

WWDC: What to expect from iOS 19, Apple's next platform update for iPhones

 
Automatic translation of both incoming and outgoing messages.
Polls integration, allowing users to create polls directly within a chat. Apple is reportedly testing Apple Intelligence integration for this feature—potentially enabling automatic poll suggestions based on the context of the conversation. 
  Music  
Apple is expected to bring animated album artwork to the lock screen. This feature, currently limited to the Apple Music app, would animate full screen visuals while a track is playing.
 
Notes
 
Apple Notes may gain the ability to export notes in Markdown, a popular lightweight markup language used for formatting plain text. This would bring the app closer in capability to third-party note-taking alternatives that already support Markdown.

WWDC 2025: Updated Apple CarPlay

Apple is also said to be planning a UI overhaul for CarPlay, aligning its appearance more closely with the upcoming iOS 26 design language. While details remain limited, the update is expected to focus on visual consistency and improved usability. 
  Overall, WWDC 2025 is shaping up to deliver a comprehensive redesign across Apple’s platforms. Apple is reportedly aiming for a unified visual language, with shared design elements such as translucent menus, dynamic motion effects, and visionOS-inspired UI components. This would help create a more seamless experience when switching between iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

More From This Section

SynthID Detector

Google SynthID: Here's everything about AI-generated content detection tool

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

India's big data edge to power next global tech leap: ex-WEF MD Smadja

Adobe Photoshop for Android

After iPhone, Adobe Photoshop app arrives on Android phones: Check details

Vi Movies & TV on Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e gets Vi 5G bundle with OTT subscriptions: Check plan details

The Witcher 4

State of Unreal 2025: The Witcher 4 previewed with Unreal Engine 5 graphics

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple WWDC Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon