After iPhone, Adobe Photoshop app arrives on Android phones: Check details

Adobe has launched the beta version of its Photoshop app for Android, following its earlier release for iPhone in February. The app offers an interface tailored for creators who prefer editing on their phones. Users can edit photos, design video thumbnails, or create digital art using Photoshop’s signature tools directly within the app.

The Android app brings Photoshop’s core editing and design capabilities, including layers, masking, and the Firefly-powered generative fill tool.

ALSO READ: State of Unreal 2025: The Witcher 4 previewed with Unreal Engine 5 graphics “Since introducing Photoshop mobile, we’ve been inspired by creators using the app in unique ways, including crafting beautiful visual stories, creating digital art on the go and transforming everyday moments into art with powerful tools at their fingertips,” Adobe said in a statement.

Adobe Photoshop mobile: Features The Android version includes key features such as selections, layers, masks, and blend modes. Tools like Tap Select and Spot Healing Brush enable fast and intuitive editing, while Firefly-powered Generative Fill allows users to add or transform elements using Adobe’s latest AI technology. Advanced tools include Object Select, Clone Stamp, and adjustment layers. The app also offers access to a library of free Adobe Stock assets at no extra cost. Photoshop mobile caters to both beginners and professionals. While newcomers can easily explore editing basics, professionals can make quick edits, access files, or sketch out ideas away from their desktops.