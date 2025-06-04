Home / Technology / Tech News / After iPhone, Adobe Photoshop app arrives on Android phones: Check details

After iPhone, Adobe Photoshop app arrives on Android phones: Check details

Adobe has launched the beta version of its Photoshop app for Android, bringing layers, masking, and AI-powered generative tools to mobile creators

Adobe Photoshop for Android
Adobe Photoshop for Android (Image: Adobe)
Sweta Kumari
Jun 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Adobe has launched the beta version of its Photoshop app for Android, following its earlier release for iPhone in February. The app offers an interface tailored for creators who prefer editing on their phones. Users can edit photos, design video thumbnails, or create digital art using Photoshop’s signature tools directly within the app.
 
The Android app brings Photoshop’s core editing and design capabilities, including layers, masking, and the Firefly-powered generative fill tool.
 
“Since introducing Photoshop mobile, we’ve been inspired by creators using the app in unique ways, including crafting beautiful visual stories, creating digital art on the go and transforming everyday moments into art with powerful tools at their fingertips,” Adobe said in a statement. 

Adobe Photoshop mobile: Features

The Android version includes key features such as selections, layers, masks, and blend modes. Tools like Tap Select and Spot Healing Brush enable fast and intuitive editing, while Firefly-powered Generative Fill allows users to add or transform elements using Adobe’s latest AI technology.
 
Advanced tools include Object Select, Clone Stamp, and adjustment layers. The app also offers access to a library of free Adobe Stock assets at no extra cost.
 
Photoshop mobile caters to both beginners and professionals. While newcomers can easily explore editing basics, professionals can make quick edits, access files, or sketch out ideas away from their desktops.

Availability and requirements

The app is available for free on the Google Play Store during its beta phase.
Minimum requirements to run Photoshop on Android:
  • Android 11 or higher
  • At least 6GB RAM (8GB recommended)
The iOS version is available on the Apple App Store.
 

Jun 04 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

