New Nokia C12 Plus debuts in India with Android 12 Go Edition, 2GB RAM

Nokia unveiled its new Nokia C12 plus in India. The entry-level phone comes with the Android 12 Go edition and is powered by Unisoc octa-core processor

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
HMD global-owned Nokia unveiled its new smartphone, Nokia C12 plus, in India. Nokia C12 plus is an entry-level phone powered by Unisoc octa-core processor, and comes with a 4000mAH battery. The headset runs on Android 12 Go edition.

Earlier Nokia launched its Nokia C12 in January, followed by the upgraded Nokia C12 in March, and the Nokia C12 plus is the most premium offering in the C12 series.
 

Nokia C12 plus specification


Nokia C12 plus is the most premium add-on C12 series. It comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ (720 X 1,520 pixels) display and a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter. The new Nokia C12 plus is powered by octa-core Unisoc SoC with a maximum frequency of 1.6Hz.

The headset is equipped with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM. It also offers good camera features like an 8MP camera at the front with LED flash and for selfies and video calls the smartphone offers 5MP front camera.

It also has a strong battery backup with a 4000mAH battery. When it comes to connectivity features, again it has some astonishing features such as Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.


Nokia C12 plus price and availability in India
The new Nokia C12 plus with 32 GB ROM and 2GB RAM comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999. It also comes in different colour combinations, such as Light Mint, Charcoal, and Dark Cyan. The Nokia C12 plus's availability is yet to be disclosed in India.

Topics :NokiaAndroidNokia smartphones

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

