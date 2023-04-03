New Nokia C12 Plus debuts in India with Android 12 Go Edition, 2GB RAM

HMD global-owned Nokia unveiled its new smartphone, Nokia C12 plus, in India. Nokia C12 plus is an entry-level phone powered by Unisoc octa-core processor, and comes with a 4000mAH battery. The headset runs on Android 12 Go edition.

Earlier Nokia launched its Nokia C12 in January, followed by the upgraded Nokia C12 in March, and the Nokia C12 plus is the most premium offering in the C12 series.

Nokia C12 plus specification

Nokia C12 plus is the most premium add-on C12 series. It comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ (720 X 1,520 pixels) display and a waterdrop-style cutout to house the selfie shooter. The new Nokia C12 plus is powered by octa-core Unisoc SoC with a maximum frequency of 1.6Hz.

The headset is equipped with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM. It also offers good camera features like an 8MP camera at the front with LED flash and for selfies and video calls the smartphone offers 5MP front camera.

It also has a strong battery backup with a 4000mAH battery. When it comes to connectivity features, again it has some astonishing features such as Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.