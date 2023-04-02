Home / Technology / Tech News / The rise of data annotation as firms look to create own versions of ChatGPT

The rise of data annotation as firms look to create own versions of ChatGPT

The demand for experts who ensure that AI models are free of bias is exploding

Shivani Shinde
Premium
The rise of data annotation as firms look to create own versions of ChatGPT

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us

The emergence of ChatGTP and a realisation of the potential of a machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) platform have sent ripples across the tech world, with almost every company wanting its own version. This, in turn, is driving momentum in the data annotation or data labelling segment. Data annotation is the process of labelling individual elements of training data (whether text

Topics :Machine Learningartifical intelligencedata

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Also Read

OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations

ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish

Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you

Nasscom to train up to 50,000 product managers by 2025: Narayanan

Building 5G use cases needs strong public-private alliance: Nasscom study

Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

Indian start-ups to appeal against Google's in-app billing policies

Tech giant Apple might launch affordable iPhone SE 4 in 2023: Report

NCLAT order in Android matter will resonate globally on abuse of dominance

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls

Next Story