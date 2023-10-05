New technologies, including AI can help reduce road accidents: Experts

Use of Artificial Intelligence and installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) can help reduce road accidents by optimizing traffic flow and managing congestion, road safety experts said on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised by India chapter of International Road Federation (IRF), startup Netradyne's senior director Amit Kumar said e-vehicles on roads are more unsafe than conventional cars due to higher acceleration and additional weight of batteries.

Netradyne is a startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for driver safety.

"Artificial Intelligence can help monitor driver behaviour, detect signs of fatigue, distraction, or impaired driving and provide warnings or take control of the vehicle to prevent accidents," Kumar said.

According to Kumar, AI can also help in better collection and analysis of crash data, enhancing road infrastructure, increasing the efficiency of post-crash response.

Also, speaking at the event, IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila said benefits of new technologies, including AI when adopted by developing countries will help in closing the digital and road safety divide.

Arcadis IBI Director V S Chunduru said ITS should be used to improve the efficiency and safety of transport in many situations, including road transport, traffic management, and mobility.