New technologies, including AI can help reduce road accidents: Experts

According to Kumar, AI can also help in better collection and analysis of crash data, enhancing road infrastructure, increasing the efficiency of post-crash response

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Use of Artificial Intelligence and installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) can help reduce road accidents by optimizing traffic flow and managing congestion, road safety experts said on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised by India chapter of International Road Federation (IRF), startup Netradyne's senior director Amit Kumar said e-vehicles on roads are more unsafe than conventional cars due to higher acceleration and additional weight of batteries.

"Artificial Intelligence can help monitor driver behaviour, detect signs of fatigue, distraction, or impaired driving and provide warnings or take control of the vehicle to prevent accidents," Kumar said.

Also, speaking at the event, IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila said benefits of new technologies, including AI when adopted by developing countries will help in closing the digital and road safety divide.

Arcadis IBI Director V S Chunduru said ITS should be used to improve the efficiency and safety of transport in many situations, including road transport, traffic management, and mobility.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceRobots and artificial intelligenceroad accidentroad accident deaths

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

