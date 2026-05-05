Next Call of Duty may skip Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox One: What it means

In a shift for the long-running franchise, the next Call of Duty game is expected to drop support for older consoles. The 2026 entry may not release on last-generation hardware such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, in a move to let developers focus on newer systems.

Addressing recent speculation, the official Call of Duty account posted on X: “Not sure where this one started, but it’s not true. The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4.”

Call of Duty to drop last-gen console support: What it means

The update from the official account confirms that the upcoming game is not being developed for the PlayStation 4. This suggests that the Xbox One may also be left out.

If this happens, it would mark the first time since Call of Duty: Ghosts that a new title skips the PS4 and Xbox One generation entirely. Earlier this week, a rumour suggested that the next Call of Duty title, believed to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, was being playtested on the PlayStation 4. This raised concerns among fans, especially as the PS4 will be around 13 years old by the time the next game releases. At the same time, speculation suggests the PlayStation 6 could arrive within a few years. For years, Call of Duty has continued to support older consoles even after newer hardware launches. While this helped reach a wider audience, it also meant developers had to design games that could run on less powerful systems.

With last-generation support being dropped, studios such as Infinity Ward may have more room to improve graphics, performance and gameplay features. Players expect this shift to deliver a more noticeable technical upgrade compared to recent releases. ALSO READ: Samsung expands startup push with 2026 Mobile Advance tech programme Franchise performance and strategy The shift also comes after a relatively weaker performance for the franchise. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, released last year, launched on both last-generation and current-generation consoles but ranked lower in annual sales than expected. It was overtaken by Battlefield 6. This has raised questions about whether continued support for older hardware may have limited the franchise in recent years.

What about other platforms? Microsoft had committed to bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms after acquiring Activision in 2021, signing a 10-year agreement with Nintendo. However, this plan has not yet materialised, although Activision said last year that work is ongoing. Whether the next game could arrive on a future Nintendo platform instead of PS4 and Xbox One remains unclear. ALSO READ: Instagram introduces 'AI creator' tag to mark accounts posting AI content Call of Duty changes on Game Pass Microsoft has also reduced prices for its Xbox Game Pass plans, but there is a key change for Call of Duty players.