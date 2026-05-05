Samsung expands startup push with 2026 Mobile Advance tech programme

Samsung said its India research units have launched the 2026 edition of Samsung Mobile Advance, a startup incubation programme aimed at next-generation mobile technologies.

The initiative, led by its Bengaluru and Noida R&D centres, is designed to connect deep-tech startups with Samsung’s mobile ecosystem as part of the company’s broader open-innovation push, with the goal of scaling new technologies across its global device base.

Samsung Mobile Advance will focus in 2026 on a broad range of areas, including AI, XR, security, health, camera, audio and wearables, as it invites startups across its mobile ecosystem.

“SMA reflects our deep commitment to open innovation, bringing together startup ingenuity and Samsung’s global R&D strength to co-create the future of mobile experiences,” said Mohan Rao Goli, managing director and CVP, Samsung R&D Institute India, Bengaluru. “We aim to build long-term partnerships that not only accelerate innovation but also translate bold ideas into impactful solutions at global scale.”

In its latest edition, SMA invites startups from India to collaborate with Samsung in shaping the future of mobile experiences. Since its inception, Samsung said its Open Innovation initiative has focused on combining external innovation with in-house R&D to deliver differentiated consumer experiences. With dedicated charters spanning integrated partnerships, strategic investments and startup incubation, SMA plays a critical role in identifying and nurturing high-potential startups.

“Through SMA, we focus on partnering with startups that demonstrate strong cultural and technological synergy,” said Kyungyun Roo, managing director, Samsung R&D Institute India, Noida. “We aim to integrate the best of external innovation with Samsung’s R&D expertise to shape the future of mobile experiences.”

Launched in India in 2023, SMA introduced a dedicated grant funding model of up to $50,000 with no equity for proof-of-concept (PoC) development, enabling startups to validate and scale their innovations within Samsung’s ecosystem. Under this model, Samsung does not take any equity or ownership in the startups for ideas developed through the programme.

The programme is designed to foster cutting-edge solutions that can seamlessly integrate into Samsung’s mobile ecosystem, enhancing user experiences across devices and platforms.