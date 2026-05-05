iOS 26.5 to bring E2E encryption for RCS messages between Apple and Android

For those unfamiliar, end-to-end encryption in ‌RCS‌ will add a security protection layer in messages exchanged between compatible iOS 26.5 and Android devices. Essentially, the messages will be secured in transit, preventing any third party from accessing or reading them while they are being delivered.

iOS 26.5 release candidate: What’s new

End-to-end encryption RCS: According to the report, the feature is enabled by default and can be managed through a toggle in the Messages section within Settings. Encrypted chats are marked with a small lock icon. Notably, end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging will be tested in beta with iOS 26.5. Its availability depends on supported carriers and will expand gradually, with encryption working only when both sender and receiver are on networks that support the latest RCS standard.

Suggested places in Apple Maps: This update brings the suggested places section in Apple Maps, where localised ads can appear. As per the report, businesses will be able to promote listings within search results and at the top of this section, with placements determined by relevance, user activity, and nearby trends. Notably, these ads will be clearly labelled and designed with privacy safeguards, ensuring that user location data and ad interactions are not linked to individual Apple accounts.