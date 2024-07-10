Notepad on Windows 11 is getting Spellcheck and Autocorrect feature: Report

Microsoft has reportedly added new features and improvements to the Notepad on its Windows platform. According to a report by The Verge, the Notepad app on Windows 11 is now getting Microsoft Word-like Spellcheck and Autocorrect functionality. The feature has been in testing since March this year but has reportedly started rolling out to the consumer front on Windows 11 operating system.

According to the report, the Spellcheck feature works similar to how it does on other microsoft apps like Word. The feature, when enabled, underlines the misspelt word in red, however, right-clicking on the highlighted section does not automatically open the menu to suggest the correct spelling, rather the user has to click again to see the list of suggested words. Microsoft has also reportedly added the auto correct functionality to Notepad app. This feature automatically corrects the wrong spelling when Spellcheck is enabled. Similar to Spellcheck, Autocorrect can also be disabled from Notepad’s settings menu. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Microsoft also allows users to selectively disable Spellcheck on certain file types, according to the report. While the new feature is automatically disabled for log files and other similar file types that are associated with coding, the user can also choose to disable it for other file types such as .txt, .md, .srt, .lrc, .lic and more.

Although Microsoft has not officially confirmed the availability of Autocorrect and Spellcheck features on the Notepad, it has started to roll-out on select devices running on Windows 11 OS. The feature is expected to be more widely available in the coming days.

Spellcheck and Autocorrect feature joins the list of other new features that Microsoft has been adding to the Notepad app recently. Some of these features include Dark mode, New tabs, Copilot AI integration and more. According to the report, Microsoft has been improving the Notepad on Windows as it will be shutting down the built-in WordPad app from Windows 11 later this year.