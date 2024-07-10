OnePlus previews Nord 4, Watch 2r, Pad 2 ahead of July 16 launch: Details

OnePlus is set to host a “Summer Launch” event on July 16 where it will be launching the Nord 4 smartphone, Watch 2r smartwatch, Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earphones, and Pad 2 tablet. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled select details while previewing the upcoming devices.

"Our latest products have been designed hand in hand with our community and will help our users get the most from every part of their digital lives," said Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO in a preview note. One Plus Nord 4: Details

After launching the Nord CE4 and the Nord CE4 Lite smartphones this year, OnePlus is looking to expand its Nord-series portfolio with the launch of Nord 4 smartphone on July 16. The company said that the smartphone will feature a metal unibody design making it the maiden device to do so in the 5G smartphone era. The smartphone will boast an aluminium construction in a sleek form factor measuring 7.99mm at its thinnest point. OnePlus said that the Nord 4 smartphone has been constructed using new techniques and features a “nano-etched design” along with a new antenna design. The company also stated that the upcoming smartphone will offer flagship level experience at a more affordable price.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected specifications

Display: 6.74-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 100W wired

OS: Android 15

OnePlus Pad 2: Details

About the second generation OnePlus Pad, the company said that the Pad 2 will “build upon the strong foundations of previous generations of OnePlus Pad.” Additionally, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 2 will sport a 12.1-inch display in 7:5 aspect ratio and an “industry-leading chipset”.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Pro, which was recently launched in China.

OnePlus Pad 2: Expected specifications

Display: 12.1-inch, 3K resolution (3000x2120), 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 8GB/ 12GB/ 16GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB/ 512GB

Battery: 9510mAh

Charging: 67W

OS: Android 14

OnePlus Watch 2r: Details

For the OnePlus Watch 2r, the company revealed that it will boast an aluminium casing and will feature a distinctive bezel, inspired by classic wristwatches. OnePlus said that the Watch 2r will offer up to 100-hour battery life and will come with dual-frequency GPS connectivity.

Similar to the tablet, the OnePlus Watch 2r is expected to be a rebranded model based on the eSIM-based Watch 2 which recently launched in the company’s home country.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Details

The company said that it will be positioning the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in the mid-range price segment. The Nord Buds 3 Pro is set to offer Active Noise cancelling (ANC) up to 49dB and a frequency range of up to 4,000 Hz. Additionally, the next generation of Nord Buds wireless earphones are set to feature a 12.4mm driver for producing clear audio. The Nord Buds 3 Pro will also come with BassWaveTM 2.0 technology that the company said will enable it for producing “pulsating bass tones.”