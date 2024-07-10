Spotify's new comments section to bridge gap between creators and listeners

Spotify , the digital music service, has introduced an update to let users interact with podcast hosts directly through the platform. The music streaming platform has announced that it is launching a comments section for podcasts through which creators and audience can engage without requiring any external medium.



Spotify has also updated the Spotify for Podcaster mobile app and said that podcast hosts can either use the Spotify for Podcast mobile app or its desktop version to manage the shows and interact with listeners.



Earlier, the users had to interact via social media platforms or other channels. Aimed at enhancing creators-audience engagement, the comments will be set to be private. Comments will be approved individually by the podcast host and will appear on the podcast page post approval. Creators will be given a choice to either allow comments on their podcast or opt out of the feature. Creators can also enable comments for only specific episodes or the entire show.

Moreover, Spotify is allowing all creators to access the updated Spotify for Podcatsers app, irrespective of whether they are hosted by the company or not. Creators that are not hosted on the Spotify for podcasters app will just have to claim their show through the app first.

In addition to listener feedback, the creators can also easily check the stats, manage their presence on the platform and track their growth in real time. Additionally a notification setting has been added by Spotify to let creators know if their podcast has made it onto a Spotify chart or if their show has hit a milestone.

The feature will reportedly start rolling out gradually. It is expected to arrive to podcasts that have opted to show comments on their page starting this week and will be launched for all Spotify users over the next month.

Spotify already offers Q&As and polls functionality, first introduced in 2021.