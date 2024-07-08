Nothing CMF Phone 1 launch at 2:30 pm: Livestream, what to expect, and more

Nothing is set to launch its inaugural smartphone under the CMF branding, the CMF Phone 1, today (July 8) at the Nothing Community Update event. Alongside, the company will introduce accessories such as the CMF Buds Pro 2 and the Watch Pro 2. The event will commence at 10 AM BST (2:30 PM IST) and will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel for a global audience. The livestream can also be accessed via the embedded video towards the end of this article.

Nothing has disclosed that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a customisable design allowing customers to personalise their phones using a variety of back panel cases with different colours and textures. Additionally, users can enhance functionality with accessories like an attachable stand, lanyard, and pouch. These accessories can be attached directly to the smartphone using the rotatable dial on the bottom left and screws along the edges. Colour options for the back cover include Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue. The Black and Light Green variants will feature a subtle texture, while the Blue and Orange back cases will boast vegan leather textures.

Ahead of the launch, Nothing has unveiled key specifications of the smartphone. The CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting HDR10+ visuals and offering a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip (SoC) and will offer up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of photography, the smartphone will include a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor from Sony featuring an f/1.8 lens.

CMF Buds Pro 2: What to expect

The second generation CMF Buds Pro wireless earbuds will feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) of up to 50 dB. They will include dual audio drivers for improved audio output and a Smart Dial on the charging case for intuitive sound control. Users will be able to adjust the volume and ANC levels using this customisable dial.

CMF Watch Pro 2: What to expect

The CMF Watch Pro 2 will sport an aluminium alloy body with a circular dial and a rotating crown dial on the side for additional functionality. It will also feature interchangeable bezels, allowing users to swap the metallic frame ring around the display for different textures and shapes.

