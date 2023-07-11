Nothing Phone 2 launch today: Expected specifications, price and more

Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch in India and worldwide today, 11 July, at 8:30 pm IST. The Nothing Phone 2 looks similar to Nothing Phone 1, and it will replace Nothing Phone 1, launched in July last year.

The smartphone will be available for sale through Flipkart, and pre-orders are already live on the website. The company has already revealed some of its features, including its design.

According to the teaser launched by the company, the device comes with a transparent design similar to Nothing Phone 1, but they have done some significant upgrades on the device, especially on the side and the back.

Nothing will unveil its Nothing Phone 2 on its official YouTube channel and website today at 8.30 pm IST.

Nothing Phone 2: Specifications The second generation Nothing Phone 2 is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 gen processor. According to some leaked reports, the smartphone provides up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of RAM.

There are rumours that the Phone 2 has a 50 MP Sony IMX sensor and a 50 MP ultrawide sensor, included in a dual camera setup with better tuning. It might also have a 32 MP front camera based on the Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, and the smartphone is backed with a 4,700mAH battery.

Based on other speculated reports, Nothing Phone 2 will run on an Android 13-based NothingOS 2.0. The smartphone is rumoured to have a new glyph interface with better LED lighting.

What is the expected price of Nothing Phone 2 in India?

The Nothing Phone 2 price is expected to be somewhere around Rs 40,000 in India.