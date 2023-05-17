Nothing Phone (2) likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Earlier, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei in an interview with Inverse had said that the Nothing Phone (2) will debut later this year. “We’re developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone (1) and software will be a big focus area for us,” Pei said in the interview. The Phone (2) is still a flagship just like the Phone (1), he added.

Nothing Phone (2), the follow-up to Phone (1), is in the pipeline with a launch scheduled for British summer. Ahead of the launch, the phone’s specifications are reportedly listed on the phone benchmark platform Geekbench. According to the news report doing the rounds on the internet, the Phone (2) would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.