Nothing Phone (2) likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Nothing earlier announced that its upcoming premium smartphone, the Phone (2), will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chip

BS Web Team
Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Nothing Phone (2), the follow-up to Phone (1), is in the pipeline with a launch scheduled for British summer. Ahead of the launch, the phone’s specifications are reportedly listed on the phone benchmark platform Geekbench. According to the news report doing the rounds on the internet, the Phone (2) would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
Earlier, Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei in an interview with Inverse had said that the Nothing Phone (2) will debut later this year. “We’re developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone (1) and software will be a big focus area for us,” Pei said in the interview. The Phone (2) is still a flagship just like the Phone (1), he added.

Nothing Phone (2) has appeared on Geekbench with the model number A065, according to a report on MySmartPrice. The listing has revealed the performance unit details of the Phone (2).
Specifications

Processor
The listing on GeekBench says that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon processor codenamed taro, which essentially is the codename for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The processor has recorded a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz. The system-on-a-chip is equipped with three performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

RAM and Storage
The version of Nothing Phone (2) listed on Geekbench shows 12 GB of RAM. An 8GB RAM version of the phone could be launched as well. The company could launch the device with 128GB and 256GB storage in the market.

Android version
The Phone (2) was spotted running Android 13 on Geekbench. It is likely to be launched with Nothing OS 1.5 on top of Android. The listing on GeekBench does not reveal information on any other features of the phone.

Battery
The Nothing Phone (2) could be launched equipped with a 5000mAh battery, according to earlier reports.

Display
The Phone (2) could feature an AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate.

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

