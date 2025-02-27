Nothing reveals design of another Phone 3a series smartphone: Take a look

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The new Phone 3a series smartphone continues the design language of the Phone 2a with a centrally aligned horizontal camera bar

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
British consumer technology brand Nothing has unveiled the design of an upcoming Phone 3a series smartphone ahead of its official launch on March 4. In a post on X, the company shared an image providing a first look at the device, which resembles last year's Phone 2a, featuring a Google Pixel-like horizontal camera bar. While the official name has not been disclosed, it is expected to be the base model in the Phone 3a series, which is also reported to include a Pro variant.
Nothing Phone 3a series: Design
 
The new Phone 3a series smartphone continues the design language of the Phone 2a, featuring a transparent back panel, glyph lighting interface, and centrally aligned horizontal camera bar. A key difference is the addition of a third camera sensor, likely a telephoto lens. Other subtle changes include modifications to the camera ring design around the lenses and adjustments to the internal component layout, which remains visible through the transparent back.
 
This design is notably different from the anticipated Phone 3a Pro, which was revealed earlier. The Pro model features a circular camera module that protrudes significantly—likely to accommodate a periscope telephoto camera. The camera layout includes a centrally placed telephoto lens, with the other two sensors aligned vertically on the left.
 
Both Phone 3a models appear to include an additional button on the side, located below the power button. This new button is expected to enable AI-powered features, such as text summarisation, audio transcription, and more.  Alse Read: Amazon Alexa+ Updates

Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect
 
The Phone 3a series is expected to comprise two models: Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Both devices are anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three processor and sport a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
 
For cameras, Nothing has confirmed that at least one model in the series will include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom. Software enhancements will support up to 60x digital zoom and introduce a 70mm focal length mode for portraits. Additionally, the primary camera in the series will feature a 50MP sensor, designed to capture 64% more light for improved depth and image clarity. The company has also stated that all four cameras—including the front-facing camera—will support Ultra HDR photos and 4K video recording.
 
First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

