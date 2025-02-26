Amazon is expected to host an in-person event in New York, US, on February 26, where it may announce an AI-enhanced version of its voice assistant, Alexa. The upgraded Alexa is anticipated to integrate generative AI for improved conversational interactions and better handling of complex commands. Additionally, Amazon is likely to introduce new Echo speakers, including updated versions of the Echo and Echo Dot.

Samsung has revealed plans to launch three new Galaxy A series smartphones in India next week. The line-up will include successors to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 from last year, while the third device is expected to be the Galaxy A26. Though specific details remain undisclosed, Samsung has confirmed the new models will offer an updated design, enhanced durability, and improved security.

Microsoft is reportedly exploring an ad-supported version of its Office suite. According to a report by Beebom, this edition will provide free access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office applications while displaying advertisements. However, some premium features available in the paid versions will not be included in the free offering.

Also Read

Adobe has introduced a Photoshop mobile app for iPhones, with an Android version expected later this year. This launch extends key Photoshop functionalities—previously available only on desktops and iPads—to mobile users, catering to both professional designers and mobile-first creators.

Taiwanese electronics brand MSI has expanded its laptop offerings with models powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, targeting both gamers and professionals. The new range includes updates to MSI’s Titan, Raider, Stealth, Vector, and VenturePro line-ups. The company stated that the laptops' design is inspired by the Norse mythological concept of Yggdrasil.

The Noise Master Buds, featuring audio technology developed in collaboration with Bose, are now available for purchase in India. As the first model in Noise’s Master Series, these earbuds offer premium features, including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with adaptive sound isolation, spatial audio, and support for advanced Bluetooth audio codecs.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out its voice message transcription feature in India. First announced in November last year, the feature leverages on-device processing to convert voice messages into text. It has started appearing on WhatsApp’s Android app and is expected to be available on iOS soon.

Edtech company upGrad has allocated Rs 100 crore to establish an AI incubator aimed at fostering innovation in education and skill development, a senior company executive stated.