Nothing to release Android 16 update soon: What to expect, eligible models

The teaser video highlights UI changes expected for both Nothing and CMF smartphones. It shows redesigned icons and a cleaner visual style. One of the noticeable additions is a circular flashlight icon with a red beam. Other system elements, including the Bluetooth toggle, dark mode switch, expected temperature monitor widget, and brightness slider, also appear to adopt rounded icons.

Some new features may also be on the way, as the video briefly shows an umbrella icon and a wheel-like graphic in circular form. The to-do list is tipped to get a new widget with a square icon, while a pill-shaped toggle design will also debut with the update.

Nothing OS 4.0: Availability

At the launch of the Phone 3, Nothing had announced that its Android 16 rollout would begin in September for eligible devices. With the latest teaser now live, the company appears to be sticking to that schedule. Last month, Nothing began a “Closed Beta” of Nothing OS 4 on the Phone 3, hinting that an open beta release could be the next step before the public rollout.