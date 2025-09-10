Tech Wrap Sept 10: iPhone17 series, Gemini AI Plus plan, iOS 26 roll out

Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series with four devices: the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, and the premium iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The highlight is the iPhone Air, which replaces the Plus model and debuts as Apple’s slimmest phone yet at 5.6mm thickness. Across the range, Apple has added key upgrades, including a 120Hz ProMotion screen on the base version, the A19 series processors, a new aluminium unibody design for Pro models, and enhanced camera systems.

Google has rolled out AI Plus, a mid-range subscription plan intended to provide advanced AI tools at a more accessible cost. Positioned between the free option and AI Pro, the AI Plus tier delivers access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, AI-driven productivity features, and 200GB of cloud storage, while remaining more budget-friendly than the top-tier plan. iOS 26 release date announced: Rollout timeline, eligible iPhones, and more Apple will roll out iOS 26 to eligible iPhones starting September 15. First introduced at WWDC in June, the update has gone through both developer and public beta phases. The newly unveiled iPhone 17 lineup will ship with iOS 26 pre-installed, while supported older models will receive it as a free upgrade.

LG teams up with Xbox, Zoom to add gaming and video calls to car screens LG Electronics revealed new collaborations with Microsoft Xbox and Zoom at IAA Mobility 2025. Its Automotive Content Platform (ACP), built on webOS and powering vehicle infotainment systems, will soon feature an Xbox cloud gaming app along with a native Zoom application for video conferencing. The move highlights LG’s vision to transform cars into software-powered entertainment and productivity hubs. Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications Apple officially launched the iPhone 17 lineup on September 9, unveiling a new ‘Air’ model that takes the place of the ‘Plus’ variant introduced with the iPhone 14. The refreshed series still includes four models — iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. With this release, Apple adds key improvements such as ProMotion display on the base version, A19 series processors, an aluminium unibody frame for the Pro models, enhanced camera systems, and other refinements.

Apple Watch series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3: India pricing, availability, and more On September 9, Apple introduced the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. The refreshed smartwatch series comes with enhancements in health monitoring, fitness tracking, safety tools, connectivity, and durability. Key highlights include advanced sleep tracking, redesigned workouts, and new watch faces. Firefox on iPhones integrates Apple Intelligence for 'Shake to Summarise' Mozilla announced a new feature called “Shake to Summarise” for Firefox on iPhones, enabling AI-generated webpage summaries. This marks one of the earliest instances of Apple Intelligence integration in a third-party app. On iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, summaries are generated via Apple’s on-device AI. Users on older iOS versions will instead get results powered by Mozilla’s cloud-based AI system.

Soon, Krafton will roll out BGMI 4.0 update: Here's what you can expect Krafton India is preparing to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update version 4.0 on September 11, according to a Times Now report. As noted on BGMI’s Instagram page, the update will include a new themed mode, redesigned maps, refreshed in-game events, and additional improvements. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may take design inspiration from ultra-thin Edge Samsung is said to be exploring a new design direction for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, reportedly inspired by the camera setup of the Galaxy S25 Edge. According to 9To5Google, the device could feature a larger, more prominent camera island similar to the floating-style module seen on the S25 Edge and Galaxy Z Fold 7. The design change is expected to make the Ultra slimmer than its predecessor.

watchOS 26 release date announced: Rollout timeline, eligible watches, more watchOS 26 will start rolling out to compatible Apple Watch models on September 15. Announced at Apple’s WWDC in June, the update has undergone extensive developer and public beta testing. The newly released Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 will ship with the software, while previous eligible models will get it as a free update. macOS Tahoe 26: Release date, eligible Mac models, new features, and more macOS Tahoe 26 will begin rolling out to eligible MacBook models starting September 15. First showcased at Apple’s WWDC in June, the software has undergone developer and public beta testing. The stable version will be distributed as a free update to all supported MacBooks.

Beats launches iPhone 17 series cases with Camera Control support Beats has unveiled a new set of iPhone 17 cases that support MagSafe and Camera Control. Available in Standard, Kickstand, and Rugged variants, the collection combines protection with style. Buyers can choose from a variety of colours, including Granite Gray, Bedrock Blue, Lime Stone, Pebble Pink, Everest Black, Rocky Blue, Alpine Gray, and Sierra Orange. iPadOS 26: Check release date, eligible iPad models, features, and more Apple will release iPadOS 26 to supported iPad models beginning September 15. Initially introduced at WWDC in June, the update has since been available in developer and public beta builds. The final rollout will be offered as a free software upgrade for compatible iPads.

Krafton bans over 4 lakh BGMI accounts in August with Anti-Cheat 4.0 tech Krafton India suspended more than 432,000 BGMI accounts in August, a 24.8% jump from July’s 346,636 bans, as part of its intensified anti-cheat initiative. The company linked the rise to the launch of Anti-Cheat 4.0, which introduces new detection and reporting features to enhance enforcement. Apple discontinues iPhone 16 Pro models following iPhone 17 series launch Following the September 9 launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple quietly removed the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max from its Indian online store, signaling their discontinuation. The company has also stopped sales of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The product phase-out extended to other categories as well, with older Apple Watch versions and the second-generation AirPods Pro also being retired.

iPhone Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge: How Apple and Samsung slim phones compare Apple launched its thinnest iPhone yet, the iPhone Air, on September 9. Equipped with the A19 Pro chip, the device delivers Pro-grade performance in a slim form factor. Samsung, meanwhile, released its Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year as its slimmest smartphone to date. Here’s how the two ultra-thin models stack up against each other. iPhone 17 lineup brings the upgrades many users have been waiting for After years of relatively small updates, Apple’s iPhone series feels refreshed again. On Tuesday, the company introduced four models: iPhone 17, the slim iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Each features Apple’s newest in-house chips, improved cameras, and more durable glass. For users who typically wait for a version that offers significant changes before upgrading, this year could be the one — particularly as Apple confirmed pricing is largely unchanged from last year.