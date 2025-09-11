Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube expands multi-language audio dubbing feature to creators: Details

YouTube expands multi-language audio dubbing feature to creators: Details

After two years of testing, YouTube's multi-language audio feature is now available to all creators. The feature will let the creators on the platform auto dub videos to reach more audiences

YouTube's multi-language audio support
YouTube's multi-language audio support
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
YouTube is expanding its multi-language audio dubbing feature to all creators. According to the YouTube blog, the multi-language audio, introduced in 2023 as a pilot program with select YouTubers, is now being rolled out to all. The video streaming platform said this update will allow millions of creators to dub their videos in multiple languages, making it easier to connect with audiences worldwide.

YouTube’s multi-audio support: How it works 

As per the blog, this feature is designed to break language barriers by letting viewers watch content in their native language, regardless of where the creator is based or the content original language. The video streaming platform noted in its official blog, “Now, when a YouTube creator in the US releases a new video, within moments a viewer in Korea, Brazil, and India can watch it in their native language.” This can be marked as one of the most significant accessibility enhancements on the platform in recent years. 
  Initially, creators had to rely on third-party dubbing services. However, YouTube has since introduced an AI-powered auto-dubbing tool that uses Google’s Gemini technology to mimic tone and emotions, giving dubbed videos a more natural feel. This means creators can offer localised versions of their content without losing authenticity.
 
The results from the pilot phase have been promising. According to YouTube, creators who uploaded multi-language audio tracks saw more than 25 per cent of their watch time coming from non-primary language viewers. 
  Alongside dubbing, YouTube has also been experimenting with multilingual thumbnails. These localised previews let creators display video titles and text in viewers’ preferred languages, making content even more engaging for international audiences. As per YouTube, several creators on the platform, such as Chef Nick DiGiovanni, have already shared how the feature helped them reach viewers in languages such as Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Russian, and Arabic.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spotify finally brings lossless audio streaming, India release uncertain

Premium

iPhone 17 series in India: Attractive pricing, but steep premium stays

Tech Wrap Sept 10: iPhone17 series, Gemini AI Plus plan, iOS 26 roll out

Premium

Cybersecurity hasn't kept pace with tech adoption: ESET's Parvinder Walia

Premium

Qcom firms go on an EV drive, but cost, charging infra remain roadblocks

Topics :YouTuberYouTube channelYouTube videosSocial media appsvideo streaming

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story