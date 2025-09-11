YouTube expands multi-language audio dubbing feature to creators: Details

YouTube is expanding its multi-language audio dubbing feature to all creators. According to the YouTube blog, the multi-language audio, introduced in 2023 as a pilot program with select YouTubers, is now being rolled out to all. The video streaming platform said this update will allow millions of creators to dub their videos in multiple languages, making it easier to connect with audiences worldwide.

YouTube’s multi-audio support: How it works

As per the blog, this feature is designed to break language barriers by letting viewers watch content in their native language, regardless of where the creator is based or the content original language. The video streaming platform noted in its official blog, “Now, when a YouTube creator in the US releases a new video, within moments a viewer in Korea, Brazil, and India can watch it in their native language.” This can be marked as one of the most significant accessibility enhancements on the platform in recent years.

Initially, creators had to rely on third-party dubbing services. However, YouTube has since introduced an AI-powered auto-dubbing tool that uses Google's Gemini technology to mimic tone and emotions, giving dubbed videos a more natural feel. This means creators can offer localised versions of their content without losing authenticity. The results from the pilot phase have been promising. According to YouTube, creators who uploaded multi-language audio tracks saw more than 25 per cent of their watch time coming from non-primary language viewers.