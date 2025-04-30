NothingOS update for Phone 3a and enhanced Essential Space now rolling out

Nothing has started rolling out a new OS update for its Phone 3a and 3a Pro smartphones , bringing a mix of new features and camera improvements. Alongside the OS update, Nothing has also released a separate upgrade for its AI-driven Essential Space hub. Here’s what is new:

Update for Nothing Phone 3a series: What is new

Privacy Space:

The highlight of the update is a new feature called Privacy Space, which creates a secure section within the app drawer where users can store apps and data separately. This space is accessible by swiping right in the app drawer and supports its own password for added security.

Camera improvements:

For the camera, the update adds support for 4K video recording at 30fps via the telephoto lens. On the Phone 3a Pro, the telephoto sensor activates at 3x zoom, while it kicks in at 2x zoom on the standard Phone 3a.

The update also brings improvements to the overall image processing which the company said improves skin details and colour balance on selfies, improves brightness for low light shots from telephoto cameras, and more.

Other improvements:

The update brings the April 2025 security patch.

It introduces a new Hotspot Manager to better control connected devices.

It brings support for the newly launched CMF Buds 2.

General bug fixes and UI enhancements.

How to update to the latest Nothing OS version:

Go to the Settings app on a Nothing Phone 3a series device.

Scroll down and tap on “System” settings.

Within the System menu select “System updates.”

Check for new updates, and if available tap on “Download and Install.”

The process will start automatically.

Essential Space update: What is new

Nothing has also released a new update for its AI-powered “Essential Space”. Introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a series, the AI hub uses the additional “Essential Key” on the side of the smartphone to record, save and organise visual, text and audio notes. Additionally, this feature automatically sets up reminders and calendar events based on the saved content.

The new update brings the following changes:

A new “Reminder detail” page that lets users edit times and contents of AI-created reminders.

Faster response times and reduced lag.

General performance and stability fixes.

It should be noted that the Essential Space update is not a part of the Nothing OS update rolling out for Phone 3a series. Instead, it will update automatically when the smartphone has an active internet connection.

The AI-powered Essential Space is currently available on the following Nothing devices:

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a

CMF Phone 2 Pro

About Nothing

In related news, Nothing says it continues to be India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand. The company said that the Counterpoint Research Q1 2025 India Smartphone Shipment report has named the British consumer technology brand as the fastest growing smartphone brand in India this quarter. As per the report, Nothing has recorded a 156 per cent year-on-year growth. The company also said that this is the fifth consecutive quarter where Nothing has maintained its position as the fastest growing brand in the country.