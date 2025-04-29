Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / CMF Phone 2 Pro: Nothing's modular phone returns with a new accessories kit

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Nothing's modular phone returns with a new accessories kit

Unlike the CMF Phone 1's swappable back panels, the CMF Phone 2 Pro opts for a fixed design-yet retains its modularity through a new range of attachable accessories

CMF Phone 2 Pro accessories

CMF Phone 2 Pro accessories

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing has officially launched the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India, building on the modular design philosophy introduced with the CMF Phone 1. However, the company has taken a slightly different approach this time, moving away from interchangeable back panels in favour of a more polished, streamlined design—without compromising on customisation.
 

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Modular design

 
Unlike the CMF Phone 1, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a fixed back panel, eliminating the option for swappable rear covers. While this may seem like a reduction in customisability, it results in a thinner, lighter device that delivers a more premium feel.
 
 
Despite the panel being non-removable, the modularity element lives on. The phone retains its industrial design with visible screws along the edges and a signature wheel screw on the bottom-left corner. These allow users to attach a newly introduced “Universal Cover”—a key component of the modular system. This cover includes magnetic coils, enabling seamless attachment of additional accessories.

Also Read

Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro

Nothing launches CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2 series audio devices: Price, specs

CMF Phone 2 Pro

Nothing to launch CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2 series today: Watch livestream

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Nothing unveils full design, AI features ahead of launch

Tech Wrap April 21

TechWrap April 21: OPPO K13, Nothing Phone 3, WhatsApp message translation

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone 3 will launch in Q3 this year, confirms CEO: What to expect

  Once the Universal Cover is installed, users can snap on accessories like the “Wallet and Stand,” which connects via magnets, or “Interchangeable Lenses,” which slot into the raised camera module section. The Lanyard can be mounted either directly to the phone using the wheel screw or onto the Universal Cover.
 
It’s worth noting that most of the accessories made for the CMF Phone 1 are not compatible with the Phone 2 Pro due to design differences. While the first-generation model felt more experimental, the CMF Phone 2 Pro presents a more refined, user-friendly approach. It remains to be seen whether future models will support backward compatibility with this new accessory system.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 20,999
  • Colours: Orange (dual tone), White (dual tone), Black (frosted glass texture), Light Green (frosted glass texture)
CMF Phone 2 Pro: From May 5 on e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retailers including Croma and Vijay Sales.
Accessories: The company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the accessories.  ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge surfaces online again, this time with price details

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits brightness, HDR10+
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (2x)
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh\
  • Charging: 33W wired

More From This Section

Alibaba, Qwen, Qwen3, AI

Alibaba launches Qwen3 AI, claims it's better than DeepSeek R1: Details

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 29 to win exclusive rewards

Tech Wrap April 28

Tech Wrap April 28: OnePlus 13s, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, YouTube overviews

IBM logo, IBM

Tech major IBM plans to invest $150 billion in US over next five years

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge surfaces online again, this time with price details

Topics : Nothing smartphones Indian smartphone market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon