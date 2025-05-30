Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, Gemini AI can answer questions about videos saved in Google Drive

Now, Gemini AI can answer questions about videos saved in Google Drive

Moreover, Gemini AI in Google Drive can now summarise videos, letting users quickly extract key info from meetings, classes, and announcements without watching fully

Gemini for Google Drive
Gemini for Google Drive (Image: Google)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is bringing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature to Drive, which would analyse video files to answer question and to give a summary about them. Until now, this feature has helped users by summarising documents and PDFs in Google Drive while eliminating the need for users to go through the files themselves. Now, it would eliminate the need for users to go through lengthy meeting recordings or classes and present them a summarised version of the video.
 
According to an official Google Workspace blog update published on May 28, 2025, users can now leverage Gemini within Google Drive to generate summaries and ask questions about videos saved in their accounts. This includes requests like: 
  • Summarize this video 
  • List action items from this meeting recording
  • What are the highlights from this announcement video?
By using Gemini, users can extract key insights and information efficiently, saving significant time and effort that would otherwise be spent manually reviewing videos.

Availability and rollout schedule

Google is deploying this update gradually. As per Google, the complete rollout of this feature is expected to culminate on June 19, 2025. 

Also Read

YouTube brings Lens to Shorts for real-time visual search: How it works

Inside Google's $100 mn gamble to retain YouTube CEO Neal Mohan in 2011

Facing battery drainage issue on Pixel? Update Instagram, says Google

Google Store debuts in India with offers on Pixel devices: Check deals here

Android 16: Samsung releases OneUI 8 beta, confirms summer debut with folds

 
The feature is currently available in English for Google Workspace and Google One AI Premium users, and anyone who has previously purchased Gemini Business or Enterprise add-ons. However, it may take a few weeks to fully roll out, as mentioned above.

How to use Gemini for videos

The new feature is accessible through Google Drive’s overlay previewer or a standalone file viewer opened in a new browser tab. Currently, it is available only in English and requires that captions be enabled for the videos in the user’s domain. 
 
For administrators, smart features and personalisation must be enabled to grant users access. More details and instructions are provided in Google’s Help Center.
 
End users can activate Gemini by double-clicking a video in their Drive and selecting the “Ask Gemini” option, symbolised by a star icon located at the top right corner of the viewer interface.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No crop, no black borders: Instagram now let user post 3:4 frame shots

Premium

Intelligently yours: Enter the world of gadgets and gizmos for a smart home

Nothing to ditch signature glyph lighting system on Phone 3: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 30 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

India must build AI models in local languages, social norms: Vaishnaw

Topics :GoogleArtificial intelligenceGemini AI

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story