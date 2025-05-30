Nothing’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, may not feature the company’s signature Glyph Interface. Days after confirming a July launch for the Phone 3, the British consumer electronics brand posted on X (formerly Twitter): “We killed the Glyph Interface.” The post strongly suggests that the upcoming smartphone will not include the signature rear LED lighting system — at least not in the same way as earlier models.

The announcement was accompanied by a short video showing the Glyph Interface on the Phone (1) blinking a few times before fading to black.

The Glyph Interface was first introduced with the original Nothing Phone (1) in 2022 and has since made its way on every Nothing Phone model, apart from the CMF-branded smartphones. It allows users to receive face-down notification alerts, visual countdowns for timers, and even real-time app integration with services like Uber.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

Earlier this week, Nothing also shared a close-up image of the Phone 3, likely revealing a portion of its back panel. While the photo did not show much, it hinted that the transparent design — which has become a staple of Nothing phones — is likely to return.

During The Android Show: I/O Edition, Nothing CEO Carl Pei previewed the Phone 3, although the device’s design remained blurred. Pei described the upcoming Phone 3 as Nothing’s first “true flagship”, suggesting a shift toward more premium materials such as metal and glass.

Pei also hinted at a price increase, stating the device could cost around £800 (approximately Rs 90,000) — nearly double the launch price of the Phone (2), which debuted in 2023 at Rs 44,999.

As for the specifications, Nothing Phone 3 may sport a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It is expected to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the newer Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For cameras, the Phone 3 is likely to feature a triple-lens rear set-up, including a 50MP main sensor, and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. A 5,000mAh battery is expected to power the device, with support for 50W wired and 20W wireless charging.