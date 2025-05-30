Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 30 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for May 30, allowing users to claim complimentary in-game rewards. These codes offer access to limited-edition content such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other exclusive items.
Given their short validity and restricted usage, players are encouraged to redeem them without delay.
Below is the list of active codes and a step-by-step guide for redemption.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for May 30 are:
- FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP
- FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM
- FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA
- FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML
- FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP
- FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT
- FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA
- FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO
- FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG
- FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE
- FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC
- FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB
- FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ
Also Read
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated instantly.
Players can unlock items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare content through these codes.
Each code is limited to 500 uses per day and remains valid for only 12 hours, so timely redemption is recommended.