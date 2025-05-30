Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
YouTube brings Lens to Shorts for real-time visual search: How it works

YouTube Shorts will now let users search for information from the video itself using Google Lens-rolling out in beta over the next few weeks

YouTube Shorts (Image Source: YouTube India)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube is introducing a new feature called Lens to its Shorts videos, allowing users to learn more about the things they see by searching directly from the video. According to a recent Google blog post, the feature will begin rolling out in beta over the coming weeks.
 
For instance, if you are watching a Short that shows an animal, plant, or landmark, you can use Lens to instantly identify it or find out more details. If there’s a famous landmark in the background, Lens can even tell you where it is and help pinpoint the video’s location.
 
YouTube said that during the initial testing phase, Lens will not show any ads in its search results. The feature will also not be available on Shorts with shopping affiliate links at the beginning of the rollout.

Additionally, YouTube has clarified that Lens does not use biometric facial recognition to identify individuals. Instead, if a well-known public figure appears in a video, Lens may provide relevant search results. However, it won’t attempt to identify private individuals.

Lens for YouTube Shorts: How to use

Google outlined the steps to use the Lens feature in its blog post. Here’s how you can access it:
 
  • Open the YouTube app on your smartphone and tap on “Shorts” at the bottom of the screen.
  • Once a Short begins playing, tap on the screen to pause, then select “Lens” from the top menu.
  • You’ll first see the terms and conditions screen. Dismiss it by tapping anywhere outside the box.
  • Draw, tap, or highlight anything on the paused video to search using Lens. To translate captions, tap on “Translate” in the bottom right corner.
  • To exit, click the “X” in the upper-left corner or swipe down at the top of the results panel to return to the video.

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence YouTube

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

