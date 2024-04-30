Now, OpenAI's ChatGPT remembers details to offer personalised experience

After a limited rollout in February, the OpenAI’s Memory feature is now available for all ChatGPT Plus subscribers. In an update to the “Memory for ChatGPT” blog, OpenAI said that “Memory is now available to all ChatGPT Plus users except those in Europe or Korea.”

Memory for ChatGPT allows the AI chatbot to either remember or forget key instructions and details that the user shares in prompts. OpenAI said that the feature will allow ChatGPT Plus subscribers to eliminate the need to repeat information and make their conversation with the chatbot more personalised.

In February, OpenAI said that the user will get full control over what the AI chatbot should remember from their conversation. Additionally, the company said that users will get the ability to delete a specific memory under the new “Manage Memory” section in settings alongside an option to disable the feature completely.

With a wider rollout now, OpenAI has made it easier to access and control memory. In the blog post, the company said that ChatGPT will let the user know when the memory has been updated. The user can then hover over the “Memory updated” message and select the “Manage Memory” option to review and change the saved details.

What is Memory for ChatGPT

While using ChatGPT for conversation or assistance, users can ask the chatbot to remember specific details or provide it with instructions that it needs to follow when performing specific tasks in the future. With the Memory feature enabled, ChatGPT will be able to pick up details itself and improve accordingly over time. For example, if you ask ChatGPT to summarise texts in limited words and provide bullet points at the end, it will provide a summary in the requested format every time you ask it to do so in the future.

It should be noted that memories stored with ChatGPT are not restricted to a single conversation and deleting a chat does not erase the memory. If the user wishes to have a conversation without using memories and does not want to disable the feature or erase memories, it can be done on a temporary chat, which is accessible through a drop-down menu from the top of the screen.